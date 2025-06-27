Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / News / Photo feature: Defence technology

Photo feature: Defence technology

The latest around the world, from multirole fighter jets to automatic combat drones

Supersonic and swift: SU-57
The Russian SU-57, a twin-engine stealth multirole fighter jet produced by Sukhoi, as seen flying at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai in November 2024. Photo: Reuters
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
J35A: China's second stealth jet

 
The J-35A or FC-31 is China's fifth-generation stealth fighter jet designated for carrier operations and export markets, as seen during the Airshow China, in Zhuhai on November 12, 2024. Photo: Reuters
 

Advanced version of K9

The K9A2 is a self-propelled howitzer (SPH) produced by Hanwha Defense and is an advanced version of the K9 Thunder. It was displayed at the Eurosatory international land and air defence trade fair in France in June 2024. Photo: Reuters

Combat drones

MQ-28 Ghost Bat is a stealthY unmanned combat aerial vehicle developed by Boeing Australia for the Royal Australian Air Force. It offers intelligence, surveillance, and combat abilities. Photo: BOEING

Relentless RAM II munition

     
Relentless RAM II munition The Ukrainian-produced RAM ІІ precision-guided loitering munition is a modern combat unmanned aerial system (UAS), which is seen taking off in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, launched by the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amid Russia's attack on February 15. Photo: Reuters

Taiwan's rocket launcher

The Taiwanese military conducted its first High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) livefire test launch at the Jiupeng base in Taiwan on May 12. It is a light rocket launcher supplied by the US.Photo:Reuters
 

Killer warship: Patrolling the waters

North Korea conducts the first test firing of the weapons system of the new Choe Hyon-class warship in the presence of leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae in April. Photo: KCNA  VIA  Reuters
 

A400M: Heavy Airlift

 
The Airbus A400M, European-built four-engine military transport aircraft that specialises in airlift missions, is suitable for carrying strategic loads, delivering to airfields, and serving as a tanker. It was seen as part of Nato's forward presence deployment in Sweden. Photo: Reuters

Advanced Apache helicopter

 
The AH-64E Version 6 is the latest variant of the American Apache combat helicopter, featuring upgraded sensors, software, and weapons for operations in contested battlefields. Photo: BOEING

Britain's new laser system 

The Dragon Fire laser-directed energy weapon (LDEW) system is the British Royal Army’s first high-powered laser weapon to combat aerial and sea targets with high precision. Photo: Gov.UK.
 

F-35A Lethal fighter jet

 
The F-35A Lightning II is the US Air Force’s latest and most lethal fifth-generation fighter jet, which is seen landing at the Aero India 2025 air show in Bengaluru in February. Photo: Reuters

S-81 Securing the seas

The Isaac Peral S-81 is the first submarine of the S-80 class, a new generation of Spanish submarines produced entirely in Spain, as seen during the Exercise Dynamic Mariner 25 military drill training on March 28. Photo: Reuters

JS Kaga: Maritime might

JS Kaga (DDH-184) is the second ship of the multipurpose Izumo destroyer carrier class, the other being the JS Izumo, which together are the largest surface combatants made by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force(JMSDF). Photo:JMSDF
 

Topics :Blueprint Defence MagazinePhoto GalleryPhoto featureDefence TechnologyMilitary weapon

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

