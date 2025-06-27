Photo feature: Defence technology

J35A: China's second stealth jet
The J-35A or FC-31 is China's fifth-generation stealth fighter jet designated for carrier operations and export markets, as seen during the Airshow China, in Zhuhai on November 12, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Advanced version of K9
The K9A2 is a self-propelled howitzer (SPH) produced by Hanwha Defense and is an advanced version of the K9 Thunder. It was displayed at the Eurosatory international land and air defence trade fair in France in June 2024. Photo: Reuters
Combat drones
MQ-28 Ghost Bat is a stealthY unmanned combat aerial vehicle developed by Boeing Australia for the Royal Australian Air Force. It offers intelligence, surveillance, and combat abilities. Photo: BOEING
Relentless RAM II munition
Relentless RAM II munition The Ukrainian-produced RAM ІІ precision-guided loitering munition is a modern combat unmanned aerial system (UAS), which is seen taking off in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, launched by the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amid Russia's attack on February 15. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan's rocket launcher
The Taiwanese military conducted its first High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) livefire test launch at the Jiupeng base in Taiwan on May 12. It is a light rocket launcher supplied by the US.Photo:Reuters
Killer warship: Patrolling the waters
North Korea conducts the first test firing of the weapons system of the new Choe Hyon-class warship in the presence of leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae in April. Photo: KCNA VIA Reuters
A400M: Heavy Airlift
The Airbus A400M, European-built four-engine military transport aircraft that specialises in airlift missions, is suitable for carrying strategic loads, delivering to airfields, and serving as a tanker. It was seen as part of Nato's forward presence deployment in Sweden. Photo: Reuters
Advanced Apache helicopter
The AH-64E Version 6 is the latest variant of the American Apache combat helicopter, featuring upgraded sensors, software, and weapons for operations in contested battlefields. Photo: BOEING
Britain's new laser system
The Dragon Fire laser-directed energy weapon (LDEW) system is the British Royal Army’s first high-powered laser weapon to combat aerial and sea targets with high precision. Photo: Gov.UK.
F-35A Lethal fighter jet
The F-35A Lightning II is the US Air Force’s latest and most lethal fifth-generation fighter jet, which is seen landing at the Aero India 2025 air show in Bengaluru in February. Photo: Reuters
S-81 Securing the seas
The Isaac Peral S-81 is the first submarine of the S-80 class, a new generation of Spanish submarines produced entirely in Spain, as seen during the Exercise Dynamic Mariner 25 military drill training on March 28. Photo: Reuters
JS Kaga: Maritime might
JS Kaga (DDH-184) is the second ship of the multipurpose Izumo destroyer carrier class, the other being the JS Izumo, which together are the largest surface combatants made by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force(JMSDF). Photo:JMSDF
