WhAP facility opens in Morocco: All about India's first amphibious vehicle

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Moroccan counterpart Abdelatif Loudyi jointly inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems Ltd’s (TASL’s) state-of-the-art defence production facility in Berrechid, Morocco, on September 23. Spanning an area of more than 20,000 square metres, the facility will produce Wheeled Armoured Platforms (WhAP) 8x8, collaboratively developed by TASL and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation.

What’s a Wheeled Armoured Platform?

The WhAP is India’s maiden amphibious infantry combat vehicle. It’s wheeled, and is designed for improved survivability and lethality and all-terrain operations, according to the website of TASL. It uses cutting-edge modern technologies like an integrated power pack with automatic transfer, floatation and propulsion.

It’s a futuristic modular combat vehicle, enhanced with upgraded mobility, scalability, safety and operations adaptability, according to India’s Ministry of Defence (MOD). It boasts of unique features such as a monocoque hull (where the chassis is integrated with the complete body as a single part), a ballistic and mine shield, a central tyre inflation system and a high-power engine that enhanced off-road ability.

What else does it have?

Other components of the platform include an infantry fighting vehicle, weaponry troop carrier, reconnaissance, command post, mortar carrier and ambulance. Variants of manned or unmanned remote weapon stations and anti-tank guided missiles also make it more powerful and adaptable.

What does it do?

It can flexibly cater to diverse operations. The platform has been manufactured after carefully assessing and incorporating top-class modern vehicles globally, and its amphibious strength has been analysed through comprehensive trials in harsh environments.

What’s the manufacturing plan and how does it fit in with India’s larger strategic goal?

Under its deal with Morocco, TASL will deliver WhAP 8x8 vehicles to the Royal Moroccan Army, with deliveries slated to begin next month.

Inaugurating the facility, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated, “For India, self-reliance does not mean isolation; rather, we aim to develop strategic autonomy under Aatmanirbharta. We want to develop capabilities that allow us to defend our nation independently while maintaining engagement with global partners. Along with ‘Make in India,’ we are also pursuing ‘Make with Friends’ and ‘Make for the World’; this facility in Morocco is a shining example of that approach.”