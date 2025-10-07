Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Photostory / Conflict zone: west Asia

Conflict zone: west Asia

Modern versus conventional war systems

Blueprint Desk
Updated On: Oct 07 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
An Israeli F-35I Adir aircraft landing at Nevatim Airbase this year (Photo: Israel Defense Forces)1/5
An Israeli F-35I Adir aircraft landing at Nevatim Airbase this year (Photo: Israel Defense Forces)

The Israel-Palestine dispute, one of the longest-running conflicts, dating back to over a century, triggered the latest Gaza war, after Hamas, a Palestinian armed group, struck Israel in 2023. The war continues to intensify with Israel’s recent ground offensive in Gaza.

Encapsulating Israel’s defence prowess is the topmost picture featuring its F-35A Lightning II or F-35I Adir, produced by the United States (US). The fifth-generation, stealthy jet embedded with electronic warfare and weapons systems, has been regularly used by Israel in recent strikes in Gaza and Iran.

An Israeli Iron Dome air defence system (Photo: Rafael)2/5
An Israeli Iron Dome air defence system (Photo: Rafael)

The second picture showcases Israel's Iron Dome, built domestically with US funding, and is one of the most vital components of Israel’s air defence. The system intercepted several missiles during Operation Rising Lion against Iran in June.

3/5
An Iranian Fajr-5 multiple launch rocket system, now used by Hezbollah (Photo: US Odin)

The next picture is about the Iranian-made Fajr-5 missile, now used by Iran’s Lebanese ally Hezbollah in Middle Eastern conflicts. Counted among the deadliest artillery rocket systems in the world, it can fire up to four 6.48-metre-long rockets, with a range of over 75 kilometres.

4/5
Hamas’ weapons and munitions seized by Israel in a major raid in June (Photo: Shin Bet)

The fourth picture displays 22 weapons, including 11 grenades, machine guns, and ammunition owned by Hamas, which were seized by Israel in one of their largest raids this year. 

5/5
An Iranian Shahed drone showcased in the US (Photo: Reuters)

The last picture highlights Iran’s Shahed-136 drone, boasting precision-strike ability at long ranges. Recently, Iran showcased its upgraded version, Shahed-136B suicide drone.

The armed guerrilla fighters are using conventional and deadly variants of weaponry developed by Russia, China, Iran or North Korea, with smuggled arms entering through Egypt, the Associated Press has reported.

Israel is waging the “world’s first artificial intelligence (AI) war” by developing an arsenal factory using AI and algorithms, data mining tools, and automated target detection systems offering superior military intelligence like the Gospel, Lavender and Where’s Daddy. However, Israel is still massively dependent on foreign stockpiles, with the US being its largest supplier with 66 per cent of share, followed by Germany and Italy, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Premium ContentPremium ContentSubscription ExpiredSubscription Expired

Your access to Blueprint has ended. But the story is still unfolding.

No longer a subscriber? There’s a new reason to return.

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Like what you read? There’s more in every issue of Blueprint

From military strategy to global diplomacy, Blueprint offers sharp, in-depth reportage on the world’s most consequential issues.

Exclusive pricing for Business Standard digital subscribers

Choose your plan

Exclusive Pricing

Choose your plan

75% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Digital

₹3,000

annual (digital-only)

₹250/Month

83% off
₹24,000

Blueprint Complete

₹4,000

annual (digital & print)

₹333/Month

75% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Digital

₹3,000

annual (digital-only)

₹250/Month

83% off
₹24,000

Blueprint Complete

₹4,000

annual (digital & print)

₹333/Month

Subscribe NowSubscribe NowRenew NowRenew Now

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Browse all Plans

Here's what's included:

  • Access to the latest issue of the Blueprint digital magazine

  • Online access to all the upcoming digital magazines along with past digital archives

  • * Delivery of all the upcoming print magazines at your home or office

  • Full access to Blueprint articles online

  • Business Standard digital subscription

  • 1-year unlimited complimentary digital access to The New York Times (News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, The Athletic)

Written BY :

Blueprint Desk

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

In this article : Israel Iran ConflictIndia Israel tiesIsrael-Palestine

Next Story