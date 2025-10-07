Conflict zone: west Asia Modern versus conventional war systems Blueprint Desk

1/5 An Israeli F-35I Adir aircraft landing at Nevatim Airbase this year (Photo: Israel Defense Forces) The Israel-Palestine dispute, one of the longest-running conflicts, dating back to over a century, triggered the latest Gaza war, after Hamas, a Palestinian armed group, struck Israel in 2023. The war continues to intensify with Israel’s recent ground offensive in Gaza. Encapsulating Israel’s defence prowess is the topmost picture featuring its F-35A Lightning II or F-35I Adir, produced by the United States (US). The fifth-generation, stealthy jet embedded with electronic warfare and weapons systems, has been regularly used by Israel in recent strikes in Gaza and Iran.

2/5 An Israeli Iron Dome air defence system (Photo: Rafael) The second picture showcases Israel's Iron Dome, built domestically with US funding, and is one of the most vital components of Israel’s air defence. The system intercepted several missiles during Operation Rising Lion against Iran in June.

3/5 An Iranian Fajr-5 multiple launch rocket system, now used by Hezbollah (Photo: US Odin) The next picture is about the Iranian-made Fajr-5 missile, now used by Iran’s Lebanese ally Hezbollah in Middle Eastern conflicts. Counted among the deadliest artillery rocket systems in the world, it can fire up to four 6.48-metre-long rockets, with a range of over 75 kilometres.

4/5 Hamas’ weapons and munitions seized by Israel in a major raid in June (Photo: Shin Bet) The fourth picture displays 22 weapons, including 11 grenades, machine guns, and ammunition owned by Hamas, which were seized by Israel in one of their largest raids this year.