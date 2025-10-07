Power arcade: amphibious technology

The latest marine defence technology systems from around the world
The Royal Netherlands Navy will receive the latest underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV), developed in collaboration between Norwegian defence company Blueye Robotics and Dutch firm RVI Tools. The ROV is suitable for military engineering, reconnaissance and surveillance.
Talay, the world's maiden sea-skimming and multipurpose drone, was unveiled recently by the Türkiye-based defence company Solid Aero, specifically for maritime, reconnaissance and coastal operations.
In September, the Royal Australian Navy contracted Swedish defence firm Saab to buy AUV62-AT, an autonomous underwater vehicle and anti-submarine warfare training target, which can replace submarines.
The United States (US) granted a contract worth $9 million for Bayonet 250 systems, an amphibious unmanned ground vehicle, to US defence firm Greensea Systems for delivery in September.
Bremen-based defence company, Euroatlas, and German defence supplier, Rheinmetall, are collaborating to integrate the former’s autonomous underwater vehicle, Greyshark, into the latter’s modular and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital platform.
The Royal Australian Navy recently signed a deal worth $1 billion with Australian defence firm Anduril for the delivery of Ghost Shark SSK, an extra-large autonomous submarine specialising in AI-powered patrolling.
The United Kingdom’s (UK’s) BAE Systems and Canada’s Cellula Robotics inked a 10-year collaborative deal to continue to build Herne, the UK’s first autonomous military submarine, scheduled for delivery by 2026.
Denmark has partnered with German defence firm TKMS Atlas in September to acquire the futuristic Towed Array Sonar for the Royal Danish Navy, which ensures long-range anti-submarine warfare.
In partnership with the US Navy, country’s defence firm Raytheon concluded its maiden live trials of the AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar in Hawaii in August. The radar detected aerial and surface threats using its cutting-edge abilities.
The US-based maritime manufacturer Saildrone’s Surveyor unmanned surface vehicle got full classification from the American Bureau of Shipping in August. The Surveyor is suitable for long endurance missions and deep-ocean mapping.
A US-based defence producer has recently contracted Exail, a French maritime supplier, to buy 100 Phins Compact Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) for unmanned underwater vehicles. Boasting advanced navigation abilities, the INS enables high performance in rough conditions while intercepting signals.
The Finnish Navy deployed the Israeli Aerospace Industries-produced Gabriel Mk 5 anti-surface missile - PTO2020 system in August, seven years after purchasing it, according to its defence ministry’s media statement.
At the Defence and Security Equipment International 2025 event in London, European company MBDA named its new Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon system in production for France, Italy, and the UK, as Stratus.
Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics
From military strategy to global diplomacy, Blueprint offers sharp, in-depth reportage on the world’s most consequential issues.
annual (digital-only)
₹250/Month
annual (digital & print)
₹333/Month
annual (digital-only)
₹250/Month
annual (digital & print)
₹333/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytimeBrowse all Plans
Access to the latest issue of the Blueprint digital magazine
Online access to all the upcoming digital magazines along with past digital archives
Delivery of all the upcoming print magazines at your home or office
Full access to Blueprint articles online
Business Standard digital subscription
1-year unlimited complimentary digital access to The New York Times (News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, The Athletic)
Access to the latest issue of the Blueprint digital magazine
Online access to all the upcoming digital magazines along with past digital archives
* Delivery of all the upcoming print magazines at your home or office
Full access to Blueprint articles online
Business Standard digital subscription
1-year unlimited complimentary digital access to The New York Times (News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, The Athletic)
In this article : Indian NavyNaval WarshipMarine
Next Story