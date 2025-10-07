Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Photostory / Power arcade: amphibious technology

Power arcade: amphibious technology

The latest marine defence technology systems from around the world

Jaisal Kaur
Oct 07 2025
Dutch underwater robot1/14
Dutch underwater robot (Photo: Blueeye Robotics)

The Royal Netherlands Navy will receive the latest underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV), developed in collaboration between Norwegian defence company Blueye Robotics and Dutch firm RVI Tools. The ROV is suitable for military engineering, reconnaissance and surveillance.

World’s first sea-skimming drone 2/14
World’s first sea-skimming drone (Photo: US Odin)

Talay, the world's maiden sea-skimming and multipurpose drone, was unveiled recently by the Türkiye-based defence company Solid Aero, specifically for maritime, reconnaissance and coastal operations.

3/14
Modern maritime vehicle for Australia (Photo: Saab via Poland Ministry of Defence)

In September, the Royal Australian Navy contracted Swedish defence firm Saab to buy AUV62-AT, an autonomous underwater vehicle and anti-submarine warfare training target, which can replace submarines.

4/14
Mobility and autonomy (Photo: Greensea Systems)

The United States (US) granted a contract worth $9 million for Bayonet 250 systems, an amphibious unmanned ground vehicle, to US defence firm Greensea Systems for delivery in September.

5/14
Greyshark gets an upgrade (Photo: Euroatlas)

Bremen-based defence company, Euroatlas, and German defence supplier, Rheinmetall, are collaborating to integrate the former’s autonomous underwater vehicle, Greyshark, into the latter’s modular and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital platform.

6/14
Ghost Shark: Australia’s $1 billion buy (Photo: Anduril)

The Royal Australian Navy recently signed a deal worth $1 billion with Australian defence firm Anduril for the delivery of Ghost Shark SSK, an extra-large autonomous submarine specialising in AI-powered patrolling.

7/14
UK’s maiden military submarine (Photo: Bae Systems)

The United Kingdom’s (UK’s) BAE Systems and Canada’s Cellula Robotics inked a 10-year collaborative deal to continue to build Herne, the UK’s first autonomous military submarine, scheduled for delivery by 2026.

8/14
Denmark to get array sonar (Photo: Danish MOD)

Denmark has partnered with German defence firm TKMS Atlas in September to acquire the futuristic Towed Array Sonar for the Royal Danish Navy, which ensures long-range anti-submarine warfare.

9/14
Robust radar (Photo: Raytheon)

In partnership with the US Navy, country’s defence firm Raytheon concluded its maiden live trials of the AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar in Hawaii in August. The radar detected aerial and surface threats using its cutting-edge abilities.

10/14
Anti-submarine warfare (Photo: Saildrone)

The US-based maritime manufacturer Saildrone’s Surveyor unmanned surface vehicle got full classification from the American Bureau of Shipping in August. The Surveyor is suitable for long endurance missions and deep-ocean mapping.

11/14
Naval navigation (Photo:Exail)

A US-based defence producer has recently contracted Exail, a French maritime supplier, to buy 100 Phins Compact Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) for unmanned underwater vehicles. Boasting advanced navigation abilities, the INS enables high performance in rough conditions while intercepting signals.

12/14
Finland fields Israeli missile (Photo: Finnish Navy)

The Finnish Navy deployed the Israeli Aerospace Industries-produced Gabriel Mk 5 anti-surface missile - PTO2020 system in August, seven years after purchasing it, according to its defence ministry’s media statement.

13/14
Stealthy and supersonic (Photo: MBDA)

At the Defence and Security Equipment International 2025 event in London, European company MBDA named its new Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon system in production for France, Italy, and the UK, as Stratus.

14/14
Decoys for secure seas (Photo: Chess Dynamics)

Chess Dynamics, part of the UK’s defence group Cohort plc, signed a $8.3 million deal with another group company, SEA, in September to deliver trainable bases for integration into SEA’s Ancilia Trainable Decoy Launcher System.

Jaisal Kaur

Jaisal Kaur
First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

