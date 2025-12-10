Power arcade: Military robotics

The latest military robotics from around the world
Australian defence firm Skyborne Technologies launched the Controller-Operated Direct-Action Quadruped, a first-ever modern robotic dog that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and specialises in direct-action operations, in October
The AI-driven robot Spot, developed by the United States (US) company Boston Dynamics, is to be deployed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after a partnership with the UAE-based firm Analog Studios was announced in October, as per The Robot Report
Latvian drone company Origin Robotics showcased Blaze, an autonomous robotic drone interceptor designated to combat rapid aerial targets using radar and AI-driven computer vision, during a flight in a Latvian training area in November.
The Courier robotic system, a Russian military ground robot designated for diverse defence functions and being used in the ongoing Ukraine war, was demonstrated in October.
Estonian defence firm Milrem Robotics showcased its HAVOC 8×8 robotic combat vehicle at the IDEX 2025 exhibition in the UAE, in February. The next-generation hybrid UGV boasts of agility and swift manoeuvrability
Japan selected German firm Rheinmetall’s unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) Mission Master SP for evaluation in October. The autonomous robotic system is being tested for reconnaissance, logistics, and troop assistance
In October, US firms Epirus and General Dynamics unveiled Leonidas Autonomous Robotic, a mobile counter-unmanned aircraft system integrating a high-power microwave platform with a tracked robot UGV
This year, Ukraine authorised the use of the Vislyuk (meaning “donkey”) unmanned ground robotic system, which comprises an electronic warfare-resistant control technology and a fiber optic module
