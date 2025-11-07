Power arcade: Outer space military technology The latest outer space military technology systems from around the world Jaisal Kaur

1/15 Navigation technology satellite (Photo: AFRL) The US Department of the Air Force launched the navigation technology satellite-3 (NTS-3) Vanguard on the USSF-106 mission in Florida in August. NTS-3 is a payload for ensuring accurate and responsive positioning, navigation, and timing in space for the maiden US national security launch from a Vulcan rocket.

2/15 Stratospheric balloons (Photo: Urban Sky) The US Air Force contracted ballooning company Urban Sky in August to produce small stratospheric balloons to assist or replace satellites.

3/15 Supersonic spaceplane (Photo: Boeing) The US Space Force, in collaboration with SpaceX, initiated the eighth operation of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle on a Falcon 9 rocket in August. The X-37B is a versatile spaceplane that conducts numerous next-generation tests.

4/15 Spacecraft docking demonstration (Photo: Northrop Grumman) US defence firm Northrop Grumman recently conducted a rendezvous, proximity operation, and docking demonstration with space firms Starlab Space Stations and Voyager Technologies, in a bid to activate fully autonomous capability of the Cygnus spacecraft for cargo delivery operations to low Earth orbit space stations.

5/15 Air-to-space connectivity (Photo: General Atomics) American defence manufacturer General Atomics (GA) and Canadian satellite company Kepler Communications successfully demonstrated bidirectional air-to-space optical communications between GA’s Optical Communication Terminal mounted on a jet and a Kepler satellite in low earth orbit to build secure, high data-rate communication between airborne and space-based objects.

6/15 Europe’s new satellite antenna (Photo: ESA) Galileo, the European Union's global navigation satellite system, tested the latest ground-based uplink array antenna at the European Space Agency’s site in Belgium. Produced under the Horizon 2020 programme, the modern antenna will support Galileo missions

7/15 Space capsule back to Earth (Photo: Varda Industries) The W-3 capsule, co-developed by Varda Industries and the US Air Force and launched in March, re-entered Earth at speeds exceeding Mach 25 and landed in Australia in May. The W-3 provides data to improve hypersonic navigation, orbital economy applications, and assist missions in low earth orbit.

8/15 ISS robot arm ‘grips’ cargo ship (Photo: NASA) The Canadarm2 robot arm of the International space station (ISS) successfully captured the US firm Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus XL cargo craft, in collaboration with National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and ensured supplies for the ISS’ Expedition 73 crew in September.

9/15 US military satellites arrive (Photo: Lockheed Martin) US defence company Lockheed Martin’s 21 Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites, offering reliable and military intelligence data globally, arrived at its facility in September. They will be a part of the country’s Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture programme.

10/15 UAE Moon rover with French lens (Photo: CNES) The United Arab Emirates’ Rashid-2 rover, scheduled for a lunar mission in 2026, will be equipped with three CASPEX cameras, produced by the French government space agency CNES, on the US firm Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander.

11/15 Data transmitters for ‘warfighter’ (Photo: Mynari) German laser company Mynari delivered CONDOR Mk3 optical communications terminals, including the first full delivery for Tranche 1 of the US Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture programme. The terminal, with its enhanced performance, is suitable for satellite constellations.

12/15 Rockets for broadband (Photo: Reuters) A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying Amazon's Project Kuiper internet network satellites was launched at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the US in April.

13/15 Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites (Photo: Boeing) The US aerospace firm Boeing’s ninth and 10th O3b mPOWER satellites were launched into space in July following lift-off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and have been sending signals since.

14/15 NASA’s Dream Chaser (Photo: NASA) NASA and aerospace firm Sierra Space modified the commercial resupply services-2 deal in September for the Dream Chaser winged spacecraft. This includes providing a free flight demonstration, which is slated for 2026.