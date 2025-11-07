All about INS Ikshak, vessel that will help Navy make sense of the seas

I ndia on Thursday commissioned INS Ikshak, a ship that will assist the Indian Navy map the ocean floor for navigation, submarine operations and collecting data for maritime safety and strategy.

Ikshak is the third such indigenously designed and built survey vessel large (SVL). The platform will enhance the hydrographic and maritime capabilities of the Indian Navy, said Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi after commissioning it at a base in Kochi.

The ship is 110 metres long, has a displacement of 3,400 tonnes, and will carry a crew of 231, including 20 officers. Ikshak is equipped with the latest hydrographic and oceanographic systems that can scan to a depth of 11,000 meters. It will help the Navy in scanning deep-sea trenches, ridges and underwater ecosystem for navigation and submarine operations. The ship, which was built by state-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Kolkata, will also aid in critical mineral exploration in the Indian Ocean. It is the first SVL designed with dedicated accommodation for women on deck.

The data it gathers will be crucial to plan submarine routes, safe diving zones and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) strategies, according to a defence source. Ikshak is equipped with autonomous underwater and remotely operated vehicles for investigating the seabed, wrecks or obstructions in “ultra-deep waters” — work that will aid military and civilian maritime safety.

The ship can also be used for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, including helicopter support and a hospital ship when required.

Tripathi called the vessel a milestone in India’s maritime journey. “The seas are witnessing sharper competition for influence, resources and connectivity. The rise of new technologies, confrontation over critical minerals and evolving patterns of maritime trade are redrawing the strategic map across the oceans," he said.

He highlighted the Indian Navy’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), marked by the recent inductions of the advanced P17A frigates, Shallow Water ASW craft and INS Ikshak — all carrying nearly 80 per cent indigenous content. “Indian Navy has fully transitioned from a buyer’s Navy to a builder’s Navy,” Tripathi said.

Tripathi said that survey ships make the seas knowable, navigable and safe to India and its partners in the region. “To fulfil this role, Ikshak, like her predecessors INS Sandhayak and INS Nirdeshak, is equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic systems, advanced ocean-mapping tools and a vast array of specialised equipment,” he said.

Indian Navy survey ships had rendered hydrographic assistance to Mauritius and Vietnam last year.