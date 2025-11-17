India set to commission INS Mahe to combat China's presence in region

I n order to increase anti-submarine and surveillance capabilities, the Indian Navy is set to commission INS Mahe, the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Watercraft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on November 24.

The vessel, the first of the eight ASW ships, is equipped with torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets.

It’s named after the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar coast in the Arabian Sea and was delivered to the Navy last month.

The ship’s crest highlights an ‘Urumi’ or whip sword of Kalaripayattu, the ancient Indian martial art of Kerala, showcasing agility, precision and lethal grace.

Built by Cochin shipyard limited, Mahe stands as a demonstration of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat push in naval design and shipbuilding. The vessel, despite being compact in size, combines agility, precision and endurance - essential for effective operations in the littoral battlespace. Also Read IAF AFCAT 1 registration 2026 starts today: Check steps to apply online As the Navy deepens its indigenisation drive, the Mahe-class reflects this transition, showcasing the growing ability of Indian shipyards to meet operational demands with homegrown design, technology and manufacturing. India’s need for anti-submarine vessels China is expanding its footprint in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to secure maritime trade routes vital to its economy, with over 80 per cent of China’s oil imports and a significant portion of its global trade passing through the IOR’s key chokepoints, including the Strait of Malacca, the Strait of Hormuz, and Bab el-Mandeb.

To safeguard these routes, China has invested heavily in port infrastructure under its Belt and Road Initiative, with ports in Gwadar (Pakistan), Hambantota (Sri Lanka) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar). According to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a US-based think-tank, these investments are part of a broader ‘String of Pearls’ strategy aimed at ensuring logistical access and energy security across the region. In 2023 alone, China conducted 14 military exercises in the region, nine of which were maritime-focused, reflecting an effort to carry out operations in blue water and normalise its naval presence in the region, the think-tank reported.