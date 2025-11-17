Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Reports / India set to commission INS Mahe to combat China's presence in region

India set to commission INS Mahe to combat China's presence in region

The vessel, the first of the eight ASW ships, is equipped with torpedoes and anti-submarine missiles

3 min read
Updated On: Nov 17 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
Martand Mishra
Crest of INS Mahe unveiled by Indian Navy on November 17 (Photo: PIB)

Crest of INS Mahe unveiled by Indian Navy on November 17 (Photo: PIB)

In order to increase anti-submarine and surveillance capabilities, the Indian Navy is set to commission INS Mahe, the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Watercraft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on November 24.
 
The vessel, the first of the eight ASW ships, is equipped with torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets.
  It’s named after the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar coast in the Arabian Sea and was delivered to the Navy last month.
 
The ship’s crest highlights an ‘Urumi’ or whip sword of Kalaripayattu, the ancient Indian martial art of Kerala, showcasing agility, precision and lethal grace.
 
Built by Cochin shipyard limited, Mahe stands as a demonstration of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat push in naval design and shipbuilding. The vessel, despite being compact in size, combines agility, precision and endurance - essential for effective operations in the littoral battlespace.

Also Read

IAF AFCAT 1 registration 2026 starts today: Check steps to apply online

 
As the Navy deepens its indigenisation drive, the Mahe-class reflects this transition, showcasing the growing ability of Indian shipyards to meet operational demands with homegrown design, technology and manufacturing.
 
India’s need for anti-submarine vessels
 
China is expanding its footprint in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to secure maritime trade routes vital to its economy, with over 80 per cent of China’s oil imports and a significant portion of its global trade passing through the IOR’s key chokepoints, including the Strait of Malacca, the Strait of Hormuz, and Bab el-Mandeb.
 
To safeguard these routes, China has invested heavily in port infrastructure under its Belt and Road Initiative, with ports in Gwadar (Pakistan), Hambantota (Sri Lanka) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar). 
 
According to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a US-based think-tank, these investments are part of a broader ‘String of Pearls’ strategy aimed at ensuring logistical access and energy security across the region.
 
In 2023 alone, China conducted 14 military exercises in the region, nine of which were maritime-focused, reflecting an effort to carry out operations in blue water and normalise its naval presence in the region, the think-tank reported.
   
China also docked its spy ship named ‘Yuan Wang 5’ in Sri Lanka, a move opposed by India for carrying out research in the IOR.
   
These incidents pose a critical challenge for India to expand its underwater and surface fleet to combat the growing presence of China in the IOR.
   
The Navy has already commissioned INS Androth, the second of the eight ASW-SWC, last month at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.
Premium ContentPremium ContentSubscription ExpiredSubscription Expired

Your access to Blueprint has ended. But the story is still unfolding.

No longer a subscriber? There’s a new reason to return.

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Like what you read? There’s more in every issue of Blueprint

From military strategy to global diplomacy, Blueprint offers sharp, in-depth reportage on the world’s most consequential issues.

Exclusive pricing for Business Standard digital subscribers

Choose your plan

Exclusive Pricing

Choose your plan

58% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Digital

₹5,000

annual (digital-only)

₹416/Month

72% off
₹24,000

Blueprint Complete

₹6,500

annual (digital & print)

₹541/Month

37% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Digital

₹7,500

annual (digital-only)

₹625/Month

62% off
₹24,000

Blueprint Complete

₹9,000

annual (digital & print)

₹750/Month

Subscribe NowSubscribe NowRenew NowRenew Now

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Browse all Plans

Here's what's included:

  • Access to the latest issue of the Blueprint digital magazine

  • Online access to all the upcoming digital magazines along with past digital archives

  • * Delivery of all the upcoming print magazines at your home or office

  • Full access to Blueprint articles online

  • Business Standard digital subscription

  • 1-year unlimited complimentary digital access to The New York Times (News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, The Athletic)

Written By :

Martand Mishra

Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

In this article : Indian Navy

Next Story