News in brief: West Asia

S audi Arabia conducts largest anti-drone drill

In a bid to enhance deterrence against drone threats, the United States (US) and Saudi Arabia conducted West Asia’s largest live-fire counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) exercise named Red Sands in northeastern Saudi Arabia in September, during the visit of the commander of the US Central Command.

Featuring over 300 personnel and 20 C-UASs, the exercise also displayed linking of advanced radar and sensors like the Signal Hunter, a passive radio frequency-sensing and geolocation device, and the Buffer Passive Acoustic Detection System, to swiftly combat aerial threats. It also displayed integrated command and control systems, shooters like the Vanguard system for combating drone swarms, and ground-based C-UASs like Skyguard; Shikra; and the mobile-low, slow, small unmanned integrated defeat system.

The forces also flew US aircraft including the AC-130 and AH-64 Apache, and Saudi F-15s, AH-64s, and Typhoon fighter jets. Also Read Saudi Arabia, US in talks for defence pact ahead of MBS' Washington visit Israel’s Iron Beam ready for deployment Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the Air Force completed the testing of the Iron Beam high-power laser interception system in September, according to the ministry’s media statement. The test marks the final milestone before the Israel Defense Forces begin its operational deployment by the end of 2025. The ground-based defence system is built by Rafael and Elbit Systems. Egypt’s Chinese gambit Amid soaring military tensions in West Asia, Egypt deployed a long-range Chinese HQ-9B air defence platform at critical sites on the Sinai Peninsula in September, as per media reports.

The HQ-9B is among the most advanced systems, designated for combating aircraft and missiles up to 300 kilometres. It will offer massive coverage of airspace, including southern Israel, the Gaza Strip, and the Red Sea. It is on a par with Russia’s S-400 missile system. Türkiye tests indigenous missile Türkiye successfully test-fired the indigenously produced SİPER 1-D guided long-range missile from a launch system deployed on the navy frigate TCG İstanbul in September. The missile will form a part of the country’s Steel Dome aerial defence system, the secretary of Türkiye’s Defence Industry Agency, Haluk Görgün, announced on social media. Developed from the HİSAR O+ RF missile produced by the Turkish defence manufacturer Roketsan, the SIPER comprises a booster, showcasing a dual-pulse rocket motor with a range of