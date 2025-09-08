Next-gen combat vehicle with UAV, loitering weapons to replace Army's T-72s

A future-ready combat vehicle (FRCV) is set to replace the Indian Army’s Russian-origin T-72 main battle tanks, with an estimated 1,800 units — conceived as a “multiple weapon platform” — to be developed and inducted over the coming years. The 15-year defence modernisation plan announced last week envisions the FRCV operating in a highly network-centric environment along the northern and western borders.

The Technology Perspective and Capability Roadmap (TPCR), which provides the defence industry with an insight into the Armed Forces’ capability requirements for the next 15 years, has highlighted the need for an FRCV expected to serve in the Army for at least 40 years after induction. Drawing on lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war — where autonomous systems have inflicted lethal damage on massed armoured forces — a key feature of the planned combat vehicle will be its ability to control a range of unmanned systems.

The FRCV will incorporate human-machine teaming and integrated intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities — critical for survival on the modern battlefield, where the kill chain — or the process of identifying, targeting, engaging, and destroying a threat — has been compressed from around half an hour to barely three minutes. These capabilities will be enabled by a “fully digitised system” designed to support human-machine collaboration and the control of on-board or off-board unmanned systems, including unmanned ground and aerial vehicles as well as loitering munitions. Operating surveillance drones and loitering munitions as a unified system from the FRCV will further allow strikes beyond line of sight. To function in a network-centric environment, the planned platform will also feature an integrated battlefield management system and Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) capability. These will give soldiers operating the vehicles a shared operational picture, accessible across the services, and support collaborative, all-weather operations. For instance, if an Air Force platform detects an adversary force, Army elements will simultaneously gain real-time access to that information.