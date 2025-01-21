Union Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Finance industry calls for investments on infra to boost growth

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the 2025-26 Budget on February 1. In the lead-up to the presentation, multiple sectors have voiced their concerns and expectations.

Deepak Ramaraju, Senior Fund Manager at Shriram AMC, said, "It is concerning that GDP growth has recently slowed to a 7-quarter low of 5.4 per cent in Q2FY25. It is expected that in response, the government will give priority to policies that bolster growth, especially by providing financial assistance to those with lower incomes."

He added, "Key areas of focus are likely to include investments in infrastructure development, sustainable energy initiatives, a manufacturing sector boost, and continued spending on defense and railways — all of which can play a crucial role in bolstering economic growth and increasing demand for SMEs."

The finance minister is scheduled to present the Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025.