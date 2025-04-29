Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive open for India; Asia-Pacific mostly higher
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to open with a positive bias amid mixed global cues as investors digest incoming fourth quarter results
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Markets in India looked poised for a flat start with a positive bias on Tuesday, amid uncertainty in global markets as countries around the world, including India, negotiate a trade deal with the US, even as investors parse March quarter results from companies to distill the impact of tariffs on earnings.
Dometically, markets are likely to keep a watch on fourth quarter results from companies, including Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Trent, among others, apart from the renewed buying interest from foreign institutional investors. Over the past nine trading sessions, they have bought domestic equities worth ₹34,941 crore.
Overnight, Wall Street indices ended a choppy session on a positive note. The S&P 500 gained slightly by 0.06 per cent to close at 5,528.75, the Nasdaq Composite ticked 0.1 per cent lower and ended at 17,366.13, and the Dow Jones rose 0.28 per cent, to settle at 40,227.59. Futures tied to S&P 500 were higher by 0.08 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.11 per cent, and Dow Jones futures climbed 0.05 per cent.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were higher, with Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gaining 0.56 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi adding 0.27 per cent. The Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.
Closer home, at 7:06 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,471.5, around 20 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
In the primary markets, Ather Energy IPO--that was subscribed by 16 per cent on the opening day--will enter Day 2 of its subscription window. In the SME section, Iware Supplychain Services IPO (NSE SME) will enter Day 2, while Arunaya Organics IPO (NSE SME) and Kenrik Industries IPO (BSE SME) will open for subscription.
7:57 AM
The Sensex climbed 1,006 points, or 1.3 per cent, to close at 80,218, while the Nifty 50 gained 289 points, or 1.2 per cent, to settle at 24,329. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms expanded by ₹4.5 trillion, reaching ₹426 trillion. Reliance Industries, which jumped more than 5 per cent, contributed to over a third of the gains in both indices.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty jump over 1% as FPIs log longest buying streak in 2 years
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity markets surged over 1 per cent on Monday, driven by the longest streak of overseas fund inflows in nearly two years and a strong rally in index heavyweight Reliance Industries.
The Sensex climbed 1,006 points, or 1.3 per cent, to close at 80,218, while the Nifty 50 gained 289 points, or 1.2 per cent, to settle at 24,329. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms expanded by ₹4.5 trillion, reaching ₹426 trillion. Reliance Industries, which jumped more than 5 per cent, contributed to over a third of the gains in both indices.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased ₹2,474 crore worth of shares on Monday. Over the past nine trading sessions, overseas funds have injected ₹34,941 crore into domestic equities—marking their longest streak of net buying since July 20, 2023. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, April 29: TVS Motor, UltraTech, Tata Tech, IndusInd, CESC
Stock Market LIVE Updates: UltraTech Cement, the cement division of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a 9.92 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for Q4FY25, reaching ₹2,482.04 crore. This growth was supported by a 17 per cent increase in overall sales volume, which rose to 41.02 million tonnes, along with improved grey cement realisations. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: How to trade Nifty on April 29? Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Recommended Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
Rationale: On Monday, Nifty opened flat and gradually inched higher throughout the day, eventually closing strong with a 1.20 per cent gain. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trade set-up, April 29: Trading strategy for Nifty today, factors to watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock markets today, April 29, 2025, are poised to react to multiple factors, including the Pakistan Army’s assertion of India’s “imminent incursion,” the ongoing unpredictability in US-China trade negotiations, and the Q4FY25 (March 2025) financial results of India Inc.
Investor sentiment will also be shaped by foreign fund flows, fluctuations in oil prices, the Rupee-Dollar exchange rate, and activity in the IPO market.
As of 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading 24 points higher at 24,477. READ MORE
7:51 AM
South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.6 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.77 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were higher. Mainland China’s CSI 300 index was flat, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.76 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.6 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.77 per cent.
Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 0.61 per cent, while markets in Japan were closed due to a public holiday.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends higher in choppy session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street indices ended a choppy session on a positive note on Monday. The S&P 500 gained 0.06 per cent to close at 5,528.75, the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.1 per cent to end at 17,366.13, and the Dow Jones rose 0.28 per cent, to settle at 40,227.59.
Futures tied to S&P 500 were higher by 0.08 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.11 per cent, and Dow Jones futures climbed 0.05 per cent.
7:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
Topics : Share Market Today MARKET LIVE MARKETS TODAY share market stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE equity Gift Nifty Q4 Results
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST