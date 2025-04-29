Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 08:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Q4 results today: Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Finance, Trent, BPCL on Apr 29

Q4 FY25 company results today: Bajaj Finserv, CEAT, IndiaMart, PSB, Schaeffler India, and Shoppers Stop will be among 42 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter on Apr 29

42 companies to release Q4FY25 earnings from Indian companies on April 29

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Baja Finserv and Bajaj Finance will be among 42  companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, April 29. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
Ambuja Cements, Trent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Vishal Mega Mart will also be releasing their fourth quarter results today.
 
Other major entities releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB), Indiamart Intermesh, Schaeffler India, and Shoppers Stop Ltd.
 

UltraTech Cement Q4 highlights

UltraTech Cement, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a 9.92 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25, reaching ₹2,482.04 crore. This growth was supported by a 17 per cent increase in overall sales volume, totalling 41.02 million tonnes, alongside improved realisations for grey cement, a key material in construction. The company’s sales volume growth was bolstered by its acquisitions of Kesoram Industries and India Cements. UltraTech also continued its capacity expansion with the commissioning of 17.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) across several locations in India during FY25.
 
 
Today, competitor Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements will be releasing its earnings report. Ambuja recently completed the acquisition of a 37.8 per cent stake in Orient Cement Ltd (OCL), a company under the CK Birla Group, as companies compete to increase production capacity to meet growing demand.  

Market overview April 29

During intraday trading on Monday, the BSE Sensex surged to a fresh calendar year high of 80,322, closing 1,006 points, or 1.27 per cent, higher at 80,218. The NSE Nifty 50 also gained 289 points, or 1.2 per cent, ending at 24,329. 
 
As of 7:05 AM on Tuesday, GIFT Nifty Futures were up by 24 points, reaching 24,477. 
 
Today, April 29, 2025, the stock market is expected to be influenced by factors such as India-Pakistan tensions, developments in US-China trade talks, and Q4FY25 earnings from Indian companies. Additional drivers include foreign fund flows, oil price movements, the Rupee-Dollar exchange rate, and activity in the IPO market.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 29

  1. Ambuja Cements Ltd
  2. Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd
  3. Atishay Ltd
  4. Bajaj Finserv Ltd
  5. Bajaj Finance Ltd
  6. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  7. Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd
  8. CDG Petchem Ltd
  9. CEAT Ltd
  10. CFF Fluid Control Ltd
  11. CIE Automotive India Ltd
  12. CIL Securities Ltd
  13. DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd
  14. Delphi World Money Ltd
  15. De Nora India Ltd
  16. Escorp Asset Management Ltd
  17. Fedbank Financial Services Ltd
  18. Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
  19. Hiliks Technologies Ltd
  20. IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd
  21. IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd
  22. Jindal Hotels Ltd
  23. Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
  24. Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd
  25. Kiduja India Ltd
  26. Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd
  27. Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd
  28. NDL Ventures Ltd
  29. Orbit Exports Ltd
  30. PCBL Ltd
  31. Poddar Housing and Development Ltd
  32. Praj Industries Ltd
  33. Punjab & Sind Bank
  34. Schaeffler India Ltd
  35. Shoppers Stop Ltd
  36. Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd
  37. Tokyo Finance Ltd
  38. Trent Ltd
  39. Umiya Tubes Ltd
  40. UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
  41. Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
  42. Welspun Enterprises Ltd

