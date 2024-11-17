Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Anil Ambani's Reliance Group forms centre to push 2030 growth strategy

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group forms centre to push 2030 growth strategy

Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power, key arms of the Group, have earlier announced that they have achieved debt-free status and are actively pursuing projects in new growth areas

Anil Ambani
Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 5:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As part of its ‘Vision 2030’ growth strategy, Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group has formed a corporate centre for expansion, innovation and nurturing the next generation of leaders.
 
The core team of the corporate hub- Reliance Group Corporate Centre (RGCC)- will comprise industry leaders Sateesh Seth, Punit Garg, and K. Raja Gopal, the company said in a press statement on Sunday.
 
Seth and Garg, each with over 20 years in various leadership roles, and Gopal, a power sector expert, will mentor the next wave of leadership, while steering the group through new opportunities and technological advancements, it said.
 
“Positioned as a nerve centre for expansion and innovation, RGCC aims to guide the group’s diversification efforts and nurture the next generation of leaders, blending seasoned expertise with emerging talent,” the Group said.
 
According to a Reliance Group spokesperson, “This move aimed to steer the group’s future growth by tapping into the vast experience of these leaders, will help navigate industry challenges and capitalise on new opportunities, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”
 
Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power, key arms of the Group, have earlier announced that they have achieved debt-free status and are actively pursuing projects in new growth areas.

More From This Section

Premium

Bank of India to start wealth management business by March 26: Karnatak

Piramal Capital seeking counterbids to sell Rs 702 cr of bad loans

Grow Digi gets two patents for sector agnostic blockchain tech layer

Dubai-based siblings to transfer jiohotstar.com domain to RIL free of cost

Swedish firm Getinge eyes bigger share of hospital tech market in India

 
Reliance Power has secured 1,270 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy projects in Bhutan, while Reliance Infrastructure’s defence subsidiary is establishing a 1,000-acre manufacturing hub in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, for small arms and ammunition.
 
The group in the last few months has also announced fundraising initiatives worth Rs 17,600 crore, including Rs 4,500 crore through preferential equity issues, Rs 7,100 crore from Varde Partners via foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB), and Rs 6,000 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP).
 
“The RGCC will play a pivotal role in mentoring and developing emerging leaders, blending experience with fresh talent to propel the group towards sustained growth,” the statement said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reliance, Disney complete merger; form Rs 70,352 crore joint venture

Disney Hotstar head Sajith Sivanandan quits after merger with Reliance

Reliance Power gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 1,525 cr via shares

PepsiCo, Coca-Cola eye budget soft drinks to compete with Reliance's Campa

RInfra to invest Rs 10,000 crore in Maharashtra defence project

Topics :Reliance GroupAnil AmbaniIndian companies

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story