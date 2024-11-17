Anil Ambani's Reliance Group forms centre to push 2030 growth strategy

As part of its ‘Vision 2030’ growth strategy, Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group has formed a corporate centre for expansion, innovation and nurturing the next generation of leaders.

The core team of the corporate hub- Reliance Group Corporate Centre (RGCC)- will comprise industry leaders Sateesh Seth, Punit Garg, and K. Raja Gopal, the company said in a press statement on Sunday.

Seth and Garg, each with over 20 years in various leadership roles, and Gopal, a power sector expert, will mentor the next wave of leadership, while steering the group through new opportunities and technological advancements, it said.

“Positioned as a nerve centre for expansion and innovation, RGCC aims to guide the group’s diversification efforts and nurture the next generation of leaders, blending seasoned expertise with emerging talent,” the Group said.

According to a Reliance Group spokesperson, “This move aimed to steer the group’s future growth by tapping into the vast experience of these leaders, will help navigate industry challenges and capitalise on new opportunities, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power, key arms of the Group, have earlier announced that they have achieved debt-free status and are actively pursuing projects in new growth areas.

Reliance Power has secured 1,270 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy projects in Bhutan, while Reliance Infrastructure’s defence subsidiary is establishing a 1,000-acre manufacturing hub in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, for small arms and ammunition.

The group in the last few months has also announced fundraising initiatives worth Rs 17,600 crore, including Rs 4,500 crore through preferential equity issues, Rs 7,100 crore from Varde Partners via foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB), and Rs 6,000 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP).

“The RGCC will play a pivotal role in mentoring and developing emerging leaders, blending experience with fresh talent to propel the group towards sustained growth,” the statement said.