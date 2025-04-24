Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / BSF jawan detained by Pakistan after accidently crossing Punjab border

BSF jawan detained by Pakistan after accidently crossing Punjab border

A flag meeting is on between the two border forces for early release of the Indian jawan, Border Security Force officials said

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who accidentally crossed Punjab border, was detained by Pakistan Rangers, officials said on Thursday, as quoted by PTI.
 
Constable PK Singh of the 182nd battalion was apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers across the Ferozepur border on Wednesday, they said. The jawan, who was in his uniform and carrying his service rifle, was accompanying farmers when he moved ahead to rest in shade and was apprehended by the Rangers.
 
A flag meeting is on between the two forces for early release of the jawan, the officials said, adding that such incidents were not uncommon and have happened in the past between the two sides.
 
 
The development comes two days after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.
 
“These steps reflect India’s serious concerns over cross-border hostilities and reaffirm that peace and provocation cannot co-exist,” BSF said.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

