Aster DM Healthcare announces merger with Blackstone-backed CARE Hospitals

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd has announced a merger with Blackstone-backed CARE Hospitals, leading to the creation of Aster DM Quality Care, which will enter the list of the top three players in India with 38 hospitals, 10,166 beds, and a presence in 27 cities across the country.

On Friday, Aster DM said in a stock exchange filing that it will acquire 19 million equity shares of Quality Care India (QCIL) from Blackstone at Rs 445.8 per share and Centella by issuing 18.6 million of its own shares to QCIL's shareholders at Rs 456.33 per share. Aster expects the merger transaction to close by the third quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Aster is valued at a multiple of 36.6x on FY24. In comparison, QCIL is valued at a multiple of 25.2x based on FY24. Based on the swap ratio recommended in the valuation report, the resultant shareholding of the merged entity will be 24 per cent and 30.7 per cent, held by Aster Promoters and Blackstone, respectively, with the balance 45.3 per cent being held by the public and other shareholders.

Ahead of this merger, Aster will purchase a 5 per cent stake in QCIL from Blackstone and TPG in exchange for a primary share issuance by Aster for a 3.6 per cent stake (initial share acquisition). Post the initial share acquisition, QCIL will be merged into Aster by way of a scheme of amalgamation. QCIL shareholders will be issued Aster DM shares in the agreed swap ratio, that is, for every 1,000 shares of QCIL, QCIL shareholders will get 977 shares of Aster. The other two players in the top three hospital chains are Apollo Group and Manipal Hospitals. The merged entity plans to add 3,500 beds by FY27, taking its total bed capacity to 13,300.

The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions to closing. The ratio for the initial share acquisition is the same as proposed for the merger. At present, the Moopen family holds a 42 per cent stake in Aster DM, and the remaining 58 per cent is public shareholding. On the other hand, in QCIL, Blackstone holds 72 per cent, TPG around 24 per cent, and others 4.2 per cent.

“The combined entity is poised to become one of the largest healthcare players in the industry, setting new benchmarks in patient-centric care, innovation, and accessibility. The Moopen family, who has been instrumental in managing Aster's India and GCC businesses, will also lead the new merged entity. Thus, by combining the strengths of two pioneers, we are not only expanding our footprint but also creating a transformative force capable of reshaping the healthcare landscape,” said Azad Moopen, founder and chairman of Aster DM Healthcare. While Moopen will continue as the executive chairman of the merged entity, CARE Hospitals' Varun Khanna will be promoted to the position of managing director and group chief executive officer of the new entity.

“The integration of Aster and Quality Care’s extensive network and deep operational expertise, with backing from Blackstone and TPG – among the most respected private equity firms – will enhance our ability to deliver world-class healthcare services, drive innovation, and improve patient outcomes. The merger will also provide our medical professionals with an opportunity to cater to higher and diverse patient inflows,” Moopen added. Aster DM Quality Care Limited will have a combined portfolio of four leading brands: Aster DM, CARE Hospitals, KIMSHEALTH, and Evercare.

More From This Section

“We are committed to creating one of India’s leading platforms in the healthcare sector. It is in our DNA to be a builder of businesses – using our scale, operational expertise, and global life sciences insights, we will help grow the platform, expand its footprint, and develop it into a world-class healthcare institution. We are excited to partner with the Moopen family, which shares our values and strong governance standards. We believe Varun Khanna is a terrific leader and can help build the combined entity,” said Amit Dixit, head of Asia for Blackstone Private Equity.

“Healthcare has long been a thematic focus for TPG globally and in India, and we are pleased to see Quality Care’s partnership with Aster to create one of India’s top three multi-specialty hospital chains. TPG has been a long-term investor in the hospital segment in India and is focused on building healthcare institutions with a foundation of continuous quality improvement and standardized care to improve clinical outcomes and patient safety,” said Vishal Bali, senior advisor at TPG.

In October last year, Blackstone acquired a 72.5 per cent stake in Quality Care India, which operates CARE Hospitals and Kerala's KIMS Health, for around $1 billion. Aster also separated its Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) business last year and has plans to add 1,700 more beds by FY27.