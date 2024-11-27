Aster DM Healthcare to acquire remaining 13% stake in Aster Aadhar Hospital

Aster DM Healthcare, a Bengaluru-based hospital chain, has agreed to acquire the remaining 13 per cent stake in Aster Aadhar Hospital, formerly Prerana Hospital, in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, increasing its ownership in the health facility to 100 per cent.

The acquisition will be completed in two phases, with an expected completion date of December 31, 2025. This full acquisition of Prerana Hospital Limited marks a key milestone in Aster DM Healthcare’s growth and diversification strategy, further solidifying its presence in the healthcare sector.

The subsidiary will operate and leverage the parent company's strengths, including its established market presence and financial stability, to consolidate growth and capture new opportunities, according to the company. The 254-bed hospital has got the NABH accreditation.

“The complete acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic goals to consolidate our presence in Western India. The expansion will also further build our customer base and deliver greater value to all stakeholders. The Aster Aadhar Hospital is a key step in accelerating our growth and innovation in healthcare in this region especially in the wake of significant competitive presence of healthcare establishments here,” Azad Moopen, founder & chairman of Aster DM Healthcare said.

Aster DM Healthcare said that it is strategically positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for advanced healthcare in India. From FY25 to FY29, the company’s India business is projected to achieve a year-on-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18 per cent-20 per cent, driven by higher occupancy rates and capacity expansion. Additionally, the operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin is expected to reach around 23 per cent-25 per cent over the next 4-5 years, reflecting robust growth and operational efficiency.