Brookfield Properties to supply green power to office campuses in Delhi-NCR

Brookfield Properties will source renewable power from solar project at Bikaner in Rajasthan for supplying green energy at four office campuses across Delhi-NCR.

In a statement on Monday, Brookfield Properties said it has "secured renewable power from Brookfield's Bikaner Solar Power Project in the first partnership in India under the Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) bilateral arrangement."



As a result, Brookfield Properties' occupiers in Delhi- NCR now receive 40 per cent of their energy from renewable power.

This transition at its four campuses -- Candor TechSpace Sector 48 and 21 in Gurugram, and Candor TechSpace Sector 62 and 135 in Noida -- is part of the Brookfield India Real Estate Trust portfolio and is expected to reduce more than 20,000 tonne of CO2 annually.