Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: DC vs RCB pitch report, highest score, stats of Delhi Stadium

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB pitch report, highest score, stats of Delhi Stadium

The contest also promises fireworks in the pace department with Mitchell Starc leading DC's attack, while Josh Hazlewood brings experience and control for RCB.

DC vs RCB

DC vs RCB

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a high-stakes IPL 2025 fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Feroz Shah Kotla) on Sunday, April 27. With both franchises in contention for a playoff berth, the outcome of this match could prove pivotal in shaping the points table. 
 
All eyes will be on the marquee players as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul square off in what is expected to be a battle of consistency and temperament. Kohli, who returns to familiar territory in Delhi, has been in top touch this season, notching up five fifties. Rahul, meanwhile, has been crucial for DC with his composed batting and sharp glovework.
 
 
The contest also promises fireworks in the pace department with Mitchell Starc leading DC's attack, while Josh Hazlewood brings experience and control for RCB.
 
In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav will aim to outsmart RCB’s middle order with his variations. Suyash Sharma’s familiarity with Delhi’s conditions could also work in RCB’s favor. Meanwhile, left-arm spinners Axar Patel and Krunal Pandya are expected to be key assets for their respective sides.

Also Read

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium

KKR vs PBKS highlights

IPL 2025: KKR-PBKS share points in first rain-abandoned match of the season

IPL 2025 Points Table

IPL 2025 Points Table: Latest Team Rankings, Orange & Purple cap standings

KKR vs PBKS broadcast details

IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

DC vs RCB

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

 
With the form of star players, playoff implications, and home advantage in the mix, a thrilling battle is on the cards in the capital.
 
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: Pitch report for DC vs RCB IPL 2025
 
The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has a reputation for high-scoring encounters, and the upcoming match is expected to be no different. The venue has hosted two matches this season, both of which saw plenty of runs. 

VENUE – ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM, DELHI (In IPL since 2024)

    • Matches – 7, Bat 1st Won – 6, Bat 2nd Won – 0, Tie - 1

    • Avg 1st Inns score – 224/5

    • Highest 1st Inns Score – 266/7 

    • Lowest Total Defended – 205

    • 200+ Totals – 9 times in 7 matches | Sixes Per Match - 24

    • Pace: Overs% - 61, Wkts – 47, Avg – 40.4, Econ – 11.2, SR – 21.7

      Spin: Overs% - 39, Wkts – 38, Avg – 28.5, Econ – 10, SR – 17.1

 
In the first match, Mumbai Indians posted 205, while Delhi Capitals managed 193 in response. The second game between DC and Rajasthan Royals ended with both teams scoring 188, with DC eventually winning in the Super Over.
 
Known for its flat surface and short boundaries, this ground heavily favors batters. With both DC and RCB in strong form, another run-heavy contest seems likely.
 
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: IPL T20 stats
 
Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats
Stat Value
Matches Played 91
Matches Won Batting First 44 (48.35%)
Matches Won Batting Second 46 (50.55%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 45 (49.45%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 45 (49.45%)
Matches with No Result 1 (1.10%)
Highest Team Innings 266/7 (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Lowest Team Innings 83 (Delhi Capitals)
Average Runs per Wicket 27.58
Average Runs per Over 8.53
Average Score Batting First 167.61
 
The last IPL match here was of IPL 2025 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. DC registered a thrilling super-over win against the Royals courtesy of a Mitchell Starc masterclass in Delhi.

More From This Section

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh

IPL 2025: Priyansh-Prabhsimran record joint second-highest opening stand

IPL 2025

IPL 2025: ED files chargesheet against 11 people for illegal streaming

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

KKR vs PBKS Playing 11

IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS Playing 11, KKR batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

Pitch report for KKR vs PBKS

IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS pitch report, highest score, stats of Eden Gardens

Topics : Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon