Home / Education / News / UP Board 10th, 12th results 2025 out; Check complete toppers list here

UP Board Toppers List: The UPMSP released the UP board class 10th, 12th board results 2025 today at 12.30 pm. Here is the list of students who topped in the Class 10th and 12th

Representative Image (ANI)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

UP Board 10th, 12th Toppers List: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP board class 10th and 12th result 2025 today, April 25th, at 12:30 pm.
 
This year, a total of 25,56,992 students appeared for the 10th board examination, while 25,77,733 students appeared for the 12th board examination held from February 24 to March 12, 2025. The Answer sheets were evaluated between March 19th, 2025 and April 2nd, 2025.

UP board 10th, 12th results 2025: Toppers list

UP Board Class 10 pass percentage is 90.11%, and Class 12 pass percentage is 81.15%. 
 
Yash Pratap Singh, a student from Late Smt. Rasakendri Devi Inter College in Umari (Jalaun), secured the top position in the 10th grade, scoring 97.83 per cent marks. 
 
 
Mahak Jaiswal claimed the top spot in UP 12th result with a remarkable 97.20%. 

UP board results 2025: Previous years' pass percentage

Last year, a total of 2,935,353 students registered for the UP Board 10th exam, while 2,738,399 appeared for the examination, and 2,455,041 cleared the exam successfully. For Class 12, a total of 2,578,008 students registered, 2,452,830 appeared, and 2,026,067 passed the exam. 
 
The overall pass percentage for class 10th and 12th were 89.55 per cent and 82.60 per cent, respectively. In both classes, girls performed better than boys. The pass percentage for girls was 93.40% in Class 10, compared to 86.05% for boys. 

UP board results 2025: Who topped the class 10th and 12th last year?

Last year, Prachi Nigam topped Class 10th with 591 marks, followed by Deepika Sonkar with 590 marks. Navya Singh, Swati Singh, and Deepanshi Singh all scored 588 marks.
 
While in the UP Board Class 12 exams (2024), Shubham Verma topped the list with 489 out of 500 marks, achieving a percentage of 97.80%.

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

