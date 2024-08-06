Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Burmese cuisine restaurant chain raises another $2 mn in equity investment

Burmese cuisine restaurant chain raises another $2 mn in equity investment

Earlier in November 2022, the restaurant chain had raised $2 million in a seed round led by Negen Capital

foreign currency dollar
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 6:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Burma Burma, a Burmese cuisine restaurant owned by Hunger Pangs Pvt Ltd, has raised another round of $2 million in equity investment from several family offices.

This latest capital infusion will be utilised to accelerate the company’s expansion plans, to triple the number of its restaurants in the near future, according to the company’s press release. The transaction was facilitated by Negen Wealth and assisted by Sarthak Ahuja and Aditi Randev from Niamh Ventures.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Earlier in November 2022, the restaurant chain had raised $2 million in a seed round led by Negen Capital.

Ankit Gupta and Chirag Chhajer founded Burma Burma in 2014 to make Burmese cuisine accessible to all. Burma Burma now operates 13 restaurants and delivery kitchens across India, including key locations in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

“We are not only looking to penetrate deeper into existing markets such as in Bengaluru, NCR, and Mumbai but also in newer cities such as Chennai, Chandigarh, and Jaipur while benchmarking ourselves against restaurants of international standards,” said Gupta in a statement. The company already has several locations signed for openings over the next four months, he added.

Over the past year, the company has doubled its footprint and annual recurring revenue (ARR) from Rs 46 crore in FY23 to over Rs 100 crore in FY24, according to the company’s press release.

The company has clocked an Ebitda (margin) of over 13 per cent in July and aims to hit a monthly Ebitda (margin) of over 15 per cent for FY25, as per the press release.

More From This Section

Bharti Airtel's 5G user base rose to 90 million at Q1-end: MD Gopal Vittal

Tata Motors looking to redo the Ace story with an even smaller truck

Premium

Internship scheme for youth: Govt starts discussions with industry

Religare Enterprises sends Burmans' open offer plea to Sebi, RBI

NTPC seeks shareholders' nod to raise Rs 12,000 cr via issuance of NCDs


“We are at an inflexion point in India where discretionary spending by consumers has increased significantly,” said Chhajer in a statement. “This shift is not merely a temporary trend driven by post-pandemic behaviour but a fundamental change in consumer habits. With this changing consumer mindset, we're going to triple our footprint over the next three years,” he added.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Swiggy launches marketing services for restaurants to boost online presence

Lighter bags, heavier hearts: Kitchens feel pinch of vegetable price rise

Haridwar Police orders eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route to display names

Premium

THE K-craze: FMCG companies to restaurants, all ride 'Hallyu Wave'

Masala dosa for Rs 20, Idli for 10; Restaurant menu shocks Bengaluru woman

Topics :restaurantsEquity investmentIndian companies

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story