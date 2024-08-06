Religare Enterprises sends Burmans' open offer plea to Sebi, RBI

After dragging its feet for nearly a year, the financial services company Religare Enterprises has finally submitted the application for an open offer by Dabur’s Burman family to the regulators, said people aware of the development.

As per sources, REL has submitted the application to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The move follows directions passed last month by the Securities Appellate Tribunal and an order issued in June by Sebi against the management.

“REL has submitted its application for an open offer. They had to comply with the tribunal’s order,” said a Sebi source.

As per an update on Sebi’s website, REL’s writ petition in Delhi High Court in the matter is listed for hearing on August 20. The open offer may be processed after that as the matter is currently sub judice.

Email queries sent to the company and financial regulators did not elicit any response till the time of publishing.

More From This Section

Earlier, REL had stated that it would file for the open offer with the regulators along with concerns on the ‘fit and proper’ status of the acquirers Burman family.

The matter pertains to an additional 5.27 per cent stake purchase by four entities owned by the Burman family in September 2023 in the open market, which triggered an obligation for an open offer as they already held a 21.54 per cent stake in REL. The Burman family had announced the open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent.

At present, the Burman family is the single-largest shareholder in REL but has no board representation.

REL’s executive chairperson, Rashmi Saluja, has faced the ire of several regulators in the last few months.

In July, the IRDAI imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on REL subsidiary Care Health Insurance, citing violations and directed the insurer to buy back 7.66 million shares allotted to Rashmi Saluja within a month. The insurance regulator had also disallowed the company from allotting ESOPs to Saluja as a non-executive director.

The market regulator is also probing allegations of insider trading levelled against Saluja, as per sources. The Burmans had earlier moved Sebi complaining about the ‘complete absence of cooperation and support from REL,’ while the REL board in October 2023 made several representations to Sebi against Burman’s move to acquire more shares.

This was on the ground that they don’t meet the ‘fit and proper’ criteria to become a promoter of a financial company with key licences for insurance, lending, and broking business.