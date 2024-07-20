Haridwar Police orders eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route to display names

After the Uttar Pradesh government mandated all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, triggering political outrage, the Haridwar Police Administration on Friday issued an order to restaurant owners to display names on the Kanwar Yatra route. The Kanwar Yatra, a sacred pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva, is scheduled to begin on July 22. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Speaking to ANI, Haridwar SSP Padmendra Dobal said that the general instructions to the hotels, dhabas, and restaurants have been issued to write the name of the owner on their shops "Regarding the preparations for Kanwar, we have given general instructions to the hotels, dhabas, restaurants, and hawkers on the Kanwar route that they will write the name of the owner on their shops, and if they fail to do so, we will take legal action against them. Many times, a situation of dispute arises due to this; hence, this decision has been taken by us," Haridwar SSP said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mandated that food and beverage shops along Kanwar routes display the name and identity of the operator/owner to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrims' faith. Additionally, action will be taken against those selling halal-certified products.

The move by the Uttar Pradesh government to enforce the use of ID Cards by all shops in the state that fall along the Kanwar Yatra route has resulted in a political slugfest between the BJP and the opposition.

However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties, that have accused the UP government of singling out one community.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the order, likening it to apartheid and Nazi-era practices, and challenged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to issue a written order if he has the "courage."

"Seeing this order of the Uttar Pradesh government, it seems as if the spirit of Hitler has entered them. Will you give so much importance to a trip that you will ruin the livelihood of others? Will you work for only one community? Where is the Constitution? I challenge Yogi Adityanath to issue a written order if he has the courage. Clear discrimination is happening against Muslims," Owaisi added.