Home / Companies / News / Canara Bank's official X account 'compromised', investigation underway

Canara Bank's official X account 'compromised', investigation underway

Bank advised users not to post anything on its X page. The bank page has 0.25 million followers

Canara bank
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 7:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Public sector lender Canara Bank’s official X (formerly Twitter) account was compromised on Sunday morning.

A Bengaluru-based bank spokesperson said, “X has gained control of the page and is conducting Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The bank advised users not to post anything on its X page. The bank page has 0.25 million followers. The compromised page showed advertisements from a cryptocurrency company.

The bank in a statement said, “All concerned teams are investigating the matter and working closely with X to regain access to Canara Bank's X handle at the earliest.” It added that it will inform immediately when the handle is restored and under Canara Bank's control.

A bank official said it has informed the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) about the incident. X will hand over control of the page to the bank only after completing SOPs.

Also Read

Hacker Sriki arrested: The unfolding of Karnataka's 2017 bitcoin scam

Every Rs 1,000 lost to fraud in India costs firms Rs 4,000: LexisNexis

Bank frauds rise 166% in FY24 to over 36,000 cases, shows RBI annual report

Stay scam-free: This series of phone numbers will help you spot fraud calls

Mumbai women lose Rs 53 lakh to 'task fraud': Latest scam decoded

Byju's moves Karnataka HC against NCLT order barring second rights issue

Adani Group plans to merge all cement assets under a single entity

AI will eliminate certain roles, but will create more jobs: Deloitte

Bank of Baroda aims to double tech team headcount to 3,000 by end of FY26

'Signify expanding in India, evaluating manufacturing capacity for export'

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Canara BankTwitterOnline fraudHacker

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story