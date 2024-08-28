ClearTax, Microsoft team up to simplify tax filing by gig workers

Online tax-filing platform ClearTax on Wednesday said it has partnered with Microsoft to develop a simplified solution that allows gig workers across India to file their taxes through WhatsApp.

ClearTax has used Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to develop a user-friendly solution that allows gig workers to file their taxes via WhatsApp, according to a statement.

"The impact of this (initiative) has been swift and substantial. In just 5 weeks of launch, nearly 98,000 gig workers have been able to file their taxes with this new system. Moreover, all these individuals are set to receive several immediate economic benefits of this simplified scheme," the statement said.