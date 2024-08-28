Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ClearTax, Microsoft team up to simplify tax filing by gig workers

Online tax-filing platform ClearTax on Wednesday said it has partnered with Microsoft to develop a simplified solution that allows gig workers across India to file their taxes through WhatsApp.

The Bengaluru-based firm plans to further extend this service to employers, enabling them to assist their blue-collar employees with tax filing and TDS refund claims, it added | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
ClearTax has used Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to develop a user-friendly solution that allows gig workers to file their taxes via WhatsApp, according to a statement.

"The impact of this (initiative) has been swift and substantial. In just 5 weeks of launch, nearly 98,000 gig workers have been able to file their taxes with this new system. Moreover, all these individuals are set to receive several immediate economic benefits of this simplified scheme," the statement said.

The Bengaluru-based firm plans to further extend this service to employers, enabling them to assist their blue-collar employees with tax filing and TDS refund claims, it added.

"By making tax payment as easy as WhatsApp messaging, we're not just providing short-term relief -- we're expediting the long-term national objective of financial inclusion on a larger scale," ClearTax co-founder Archit Gupta said.


First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

