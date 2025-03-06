LIVE news: Donald Trump's move towards multipolarity suits India, says EAM Jaishankar
Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
During a session titled India's rise and role in the world' at the Chatham House think tank in London on Wednesday evening, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar argued that the US administration under President Donald Trump is moving towards multipolarity which suits India's interests, and the two nations have agreed on the need for a bilateral trade pact.
We see a president and an administration which, in our parlance, is moving towards multipolarity and that is something that suits India, said Jaishankar.
On the India-China relationship, Jaishankar stated that since the past 40 years, the assumption has been that peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential for the relationship to grow. "The key issue is how to create a stable equilibrium and transition into the next phase of equilibriums. We want a stable relationship where our interests are respected, our sensitivities are recognized, and where it works for both of us. That is really the main challenge in our relationship," Jaishankar said.
After being suspended for the entire duration of the ongoing Maharashtra budget session over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi called the suspension "arbitrary" and alleged threats to his life and his family.
Azmi took to the social media platform X to express his concerns, stating, "My suspension is arbitrary on the part of the government, there is a threat to my life and that of my family. Two laws are in force in Maharashtra, if democracy has ended in Maharashtra then the government can do anything to the public and the elected representatives of the public."
8:59 AM
PM Modi hails BJP's performance in MLC polls in Telangana, praises efforts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday thanked the people of Telangana for their "phenomenal support" to the BJP in the MLC elections and hailed party workers for working among the people with great diligence. "I thank the people of Telangana for blessing @BJP4Telangana with such phenomenal support in the MLC elections. Congratulations to our newly elected candidates," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 9:07 AM IST