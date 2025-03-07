Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open lower today; Japan, Australia markets down 1%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Thursday, the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 610 points, or 0.83 per cent, higher at 74,340. Similarly, the Nifty ended at 22,545, up by 207 points
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, March 7, 2025: Global markets turned lower again on Friday, March 7, 2025, as investors feared US President Donald Trump's tariffs may slowdown the country's economy. His decision to defer tariffs on some Canada and Mexico goods, that fall under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, until April 2 also failed to calm investors' nerves.
Notably, about 50 per cent of Mexican imports and 38 per cent of Canadian imports fall under the ambit of the trade agreement.
At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading 64 points lower at 22,557. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei declined 1.5 per cent, Australia's ASX200 shed 1.4 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.7 per cent, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.35 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.22 per cent.
Overnight, in the US, all three major indices ended lower with the Nasdaq Composite falling 2.61 per cent to enter the 'correction' territory, the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding 0.99 per cent, and the S&P 500 ending lower by 1.78 per cent.
Stock Market Today Prediction, March 7:
India stock markets are expected to open lower, tracking weakness in global markets.
Investors, on their part, will track China's combined trade data for January and February, Q4-CY24 GDP data for Euro zone, and the US' jobless claims data and non-farm payroll data. They will also react to the findings of the US' Federal Reserve's Beige Book, which indicated the fear of rising input costs because of the tariffs.
On Thursday, the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 610 points, or 0.83 per cent, higher at 74,340. Similarly, the Nifty ended at 22,545, up by 207 points or 0.93 per cent.
According to technical charts, the Nifty index could face resistance around the 22,700 level (20 DEMA), while the 22,250-22,400 zone will act as support in case of any dip.
IPO market
Balaji Phosphates IPO (SME) will list on the bourses, while NAPS Global IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
8:37 AM
Bank Nifty: Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec recommends Bull Spread Strategy
8:30 AM
Nifty Today: Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Sec suggests 'Short Strangle' on index
Nifty Today: After experiencing a 16.4 per cent decline over five months from its peak of 26,277, the Nifty index has found support around 21,900, a significant level from the March-May 2024 consolidation phase.
The next resistance is at 22,800, a level that served as support in January-February 2025, followed by 23,000, which coincides with the downward trendline of the current downtrend. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market Today: Trump on mkts; FII; Nasdaq; Nikkei; Balaji, NAPS Global IPOs
Stock Market Today: Investors in Asia will track China’s trade data for January and February. Asia's biggest economy will released a combined two-month figure to account for the Lunar New Year holidays. As per a Reuters poll, economists expect export growth to slow to 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while import growth is forecast to remain steady at 1 per cent. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Crypto Alert: Trump signs executive order establishing US strategic bitcoin reserve
Crypto News: US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, marking a major shift in US digital asset policy.
White House Crypto and AI Czar David Sacks, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist, posted on X that the reserve will be funded exclusively with bitcoin seized in criminal and civil forfeiture cases, ensuring that taxpayers bear no financial burden.
According to estimates, the US government controls approximately 200,000 bitcoin, though no full audit has ever been conducted.
Trump's order mandates a comprehensive accounting of federal digital asset holdings and prohibits the sale of bitcoin from the reserve, positioning it as a permanent store of value.

8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump blames 'globalists' for stock market sell-off
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has blamed 'globalist' markets for the recent stock market sell-off.
Shrugging off concerns that major stock indices may have dropped sharply this week due to Trump's sweeping and shifting tariff policies, he said it was his not tariffs that were scaring the markets.
"Well, a lot of them are globalist countries and companies that won't be doing as well," Trump replied, "Because we’re taking back things that have been taken from us many years ago."


8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US pauses tariffs on some Canadian, Mexican imports until April 2
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump decided to give a temporary tariff exemption to Canadian and Mexican goods covered by the North American trade agreement known as USMCA until April 2.
About 50 per cent of Mexican imports and 38 per cent of Canadian imports are covered by the trade agreement, according to White House.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico should be spared when such reciprocal tariffs come into effect. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his goal remains to get "all tariffs removed."


8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan bond yields hit highest levels since 2008
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's government bond yields have risen to their highest levels since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 due to worldwide selling in bonds.
Yields on 20-year Japanese Govt Bonds climbed to a high of 2.25 per cent today, an increase of just over 5 basis points, while the 30-year Govt Bond yields rose to a high of 2.556 per cent, an increase of 6.6 basis points.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB also rose to 1.538 per cent, its highest level since 2009.
Source: CNBC
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US indices crack overnight; Nasdaq enters 'correction' zone
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors offloaded US stocks as worries mounted on wall Street about the inflationary pressure Trump's tariffs may have on the US economy.
On Wall Street, Nasdaq Composite fell 2.61 per cent to enter the 'correction' territory, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.99 per cent, and the S&P 500 ended lower by 1.78 per cent.
Notably,tThe Federal Reserve's Beige Book and the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing reading have indicated that consumers are worried about te rising input costs because of the tariffs. Meanwhile, layoff announcements among corporates has soared to 2020 highs, further denting sentiment.

8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets a sea of red; Nikkei leads losses
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading lower on Friday, March 7, as investors remained concerned about the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on various trading parteners and the price rise in the economy.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei declined 1.6 per cent, Australia's ASX200 shed 1.4 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.7 per cent, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.35 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.22 per cent.
7:35 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE Market Blog
Track all the latest, stock market news and developments here.

