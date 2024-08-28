Hyundai Motor eyes 30% rise in sales by 2030 as it doubles hybrid lineup

Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it was targeting annual global sales of 5.55 million vehicles by 2030, up 30% from 2023, as it plans to double its hybrid lineup to counter a slowdown in global electric vehicle demand.
The world's No. 3 automaker by sales, along with affiliate Kia Corp, announced its mid- to long-term goals and strategy at its CEO Investor Day.
Shares in Hyundai rose 4% after the announcement, having traded flat beforehand.
Hyundai said it planned to expand its hybrid lineup to 14 models from seven as it expected a surge in hybrid demand, especially in North America. It did not provide a timeline for the release of the new cars.
The South Korean automaker said it aimed to introduce extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) models in North America and China, and planned mass production of new EREVs in the regions by end-2026.
Hyundai added that it planned to produce hybrid vehicles at its new Georgia, U.S. factory along with EVs.