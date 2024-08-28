Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Hyundai Motor eyes 30% rise in sales by 2030 as it doubles hybrid lineup

Hyundai Motor eyes 30% rise in sales by 2030 as it doubles hybrid lineup

The world's No. 3 automaker by sales, along with affiliate Kia Corp, announced its mid- to long-term goals and strategy at its CEO Investor Day

Hyundai
Shares in Hyundai rose 4% after the announcement, having traded flat beforehand (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 12:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it was targeting annual global sales of 5.55 million vehicles by 2030, up 30% from 2023, as it plans to double its hybrid lineup to counter a slowdown in global electric vehicle demand.

The world's No. 3 automaker by sales, along with affiliate Kia Corp, announced its mid- to long-term goals and strategy at its CEO Investor Day.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shares in Hyundai rose 4% after the announcement, having traded flat beforehand.
 
Hyundai said it planned to expand its hybrid lineup to 14 models from seven as it expected a surge in hybrid demand, especially in North America. It did not provide a timeline for the release of the new cars.
 
The South Korean automaker said it aimed to introduce extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) models in North America and China, and planned mass production of new EREVs in the regions by end-2026.
 
Hyundai added that it planned to produce hybrid vehicles at its new Georgia, U.S. factory along with EVs.

More From This Section

Ahmedabad-based Aeron Composite raises Rs 15.17 crore from anchor investors

Amazon gears up for quick commerce entry in India, eyes 2024 rollout

Bachchan family office joins quick commerce frenzy with Swiggy stake

Tata Motors turns to Chinese supplier to boost EV battery performance

Bikaji says 'not for sale' amid investor interest in domestic snacks market

Hyundai also announced the commercialisation of an autonomous driving vehicle foundry business that will sell autonomous vehicles to various global software companies.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

South Korea to require EV makers to disclose battery brands after fire

Ola Electric's $734 million IPO to fetch nearly $100 mn to Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor rules out any special worker share allocation despite stir

Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution launch Indonesia's 1st EV battery plant

Will the Indian stock market tank post the Hyundai IPO? What history suggests

Topics :Hyundai Motorsautomobile manufacturerauto demandSouth Korea

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story