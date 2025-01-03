Govt directs GAIL, ONGC to divert natural gas to city gas distributors

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has directed GAIL and ONGC to divert 1.27 million metric standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD) of natural gas to city gas distribution (CGD) firms. Natural gas from new wells will be allocated proportionally based on volume to companies, according to an official order issued on December 31.

The latest order instructs ONGC and GAIL to divert 0.637 MMSCMD of gas, currently utilised for LPG production, towards CGD. Currently, 2.55 MMSCMD of gas is used for LPG production.

The move comes as a remedial measure after the Centre had cut the Administered Price Mechanism (APM) allocation to CGD players by 20 per cent in two successive months till November last year. This led to city gas retailers hiking CNG prices by Rs 2-3 per kg as they had to replace the supply with more expensive non-APM gas or imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).

CGDs receive gas from older fields, known as regulated or APM gas, at prices determined by the government. In contrast, gas from new wells follows a formula linked to Indian crude oil prices. Currently, there is a ceiling price of $6.5 per MMBtu for APM gas, which may be increased yearly by about $0.5 per MMBtu until 2027. Meanwhile, gas produced from new wells costs an additional $2 more.

Experiencing natural decline, the share of APM gas has been consistently falling, prompting the Centre to reduce allocations of administered price mechanism (APM) gas to city gas distribution (CGD) companies. In its widely anticipated report to the government, the Kirit Parikh committee last year recommended that India should have a completely free and market-determined pricing for natural gas extracted from legacy fields and remove all caps by January 1, 2027.

However, the demise of APM gas could occur even earlier. Global brokerage firm Jefferies previously predicted that domestic gas allocations could be completely phased out by mid-2025.

About 83.3 per cent of India’s natural gas is produced by ONGC Ltd and OIL Ltd, while the remaining 16.7 per cent is produced by private companies and joint venture entities. Shares of ONGC climbed 5.11 per cent to Rs 258.65, while shares of OIL advanced 3.6 per cent to Rs 480.4.