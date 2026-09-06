NTPC suggests four amendments to draft SHANTI rules for nuclear power

Power generator NTPC Ltd has sought four major changes in the draft Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) rules and regulations, a senior company official told Business Standard.

These include removal of the three-year limit in the definition of new companies, utility-agnostic approval process, halving licensing timelines and exemption from separate permissions for importing equipment once the technology design is approved.

He said the changes have been suggested by NTPC in its submission made to the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) which had shared the draft SHANTI Act rules and regulations last month for stakeholder comments.

“We have sought a change in the definition of new companies. The draft says it is three years (of existence). We are suggesting that the limit should be removed,” the official said.

Any company seeking licence is required to have financial, managerial and technical capabilities, besides site and technology-related experience.

New companies are unlikely to have such capabilities in the absence of a strong balance sheet.

The official said in the first three years of incorporation, such a firm can get support from the parent company. However, after that it will not be able to get a licence because of these capability requirements.

The draft rules define “newly-formed entity” as an eligible person which has been in existence for three years or less on the date of application for licence.