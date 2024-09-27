R-Infra to consider raising long-term capital in board meeting on October 1

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure Limited (R-Infra) will consider raising loterm capital from domestic or global markets, as per the company’s stock exchange filing.

The company has scheduled a board meeting to discuss and approve the same on Tuesday, October 1.

The funds may be raised through the issuance of equity shares, equity-linked securities, or warrants convertible into equity shares, by way of preferential issue, qualified institutional placement, rights issue, foreign currency convertible bonds, or any other method.

The issue price will be determined in the meeting, subject to the members’ and other approvals, as the board may deem appropriate, the company stated.