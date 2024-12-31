Tata's qcom enterprise Bigbasket expands offerings, boosts delivery speed

Bigbasket Now, a Tata enterprise, has strengthened its position as India’s leading quick commerce platform in 2024. From essential groceries to electronics, lifestyle products, and home essentials, the platform has expanded its offerings to cater to the dynamic needs of Indian households.

In 2024, Bigbasket Now demonstrated its ability to deliver not only staples but also a wide range of products across categories. While groceries such as 1.5 crore tender coconuts and 40 million apples topped the charts, the platform also fulfilled lifestyle and household demands, delivering 375,000 notebooks, 350,000 containers, 454,417 brooms, 295,000 batteries, and 90,000 litres of moisturisers. These figures underscore customers’ growing trust in the platform as a one-stop solution beyond groceries.

iPhone in 10 minutes

Bigbasket Now became one of the first quick commerce platforms to successfully deliver an iPhone in under 10 minutes. The company stated that this milestone showcases its efficiency in handling high-value, high-demand products. Additionally, Bigbasket Now expanded its product categories to include electronics, toys, and décor, aiming to offer a seamless shopping experience catering to diverse customer needs.

The platform’s partnership with over 30,000 farmers has enabled it to source fresh produce while supporting local agricultural communities. This focus on sustainability has resonated with customers, with 25 per cent opting for organic products, driving a 20 per cent monthly growth in the organic category. This shift highlights the growing preference among Indian consumers for health-conscious and environmentally friendly shopping.

As Bigbasket Now steps into 2025, it aims to scale its offerings further, enhance delivery speed, and continue its mission to redefine the quick commerce space. With an extensive presence across more than 150 cities and a growing portfolio of non-grocery essentials, the platform is poised to lead the industry.