Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Good Friday Bank Holiday 2025: Banks to remain closed on April 18?

Good Friday Bank Holiday 2025: Banks to remain closed on April 18?

This year, April 18, will be Good Friday in 2025. The RBI schedule indicates that several banks in numerous states will not be open on that day. However, nationwide, it is not a public holiday

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI, Reserve Bank of India. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 Bank Holiday 2025: Many bank customers want to know if branches will be open on April 18, 2025, as Good Friday draws near. On this day, a number of banks in numerous states, including Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar, would close, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). 
 
Good Friday, a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, will be observed by banks in a number of states on April 18. On Saturday, April 19, however, banking will reopen as usual. On Sunday, April 20, there will be the regular weekend closure. 

Bank's closed on Good Friday: Digital banking services 

Customers can still use digital banking services even though physical branches in the impacted states will be closed. ATM services, SMS banking, WhatsApp banking, mobile banking apps, and internet banking will all continue to run without any disruptions.
 

Bank Holiday 2025: RBI Criteria

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and bank account closures are the three categories into which the RBI divides bank holidays. Depending on regional traditions and governmental regulations, some holidays could vary. Notably, the schedules of private sector banks can differ. 

Also Read

Indian markets

Stock market holiday 2025: Will BSE, NSE remain closed on Good Friday?

Premiumhospitality, hotels

Hotels hop on Good Friday-Easter boom as travellers chase quick escapes

Bank Holidays

Some states have bank holidays next week: Here's how to plan your work

Good Friday long weekend 2025

Good Friday 2025: 5 perfect getaways to enjoy this upcoming long weekend

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank slips 4% after board approves ₹7,500 crore fund raise

April Bank Holiday 2025: Full List

    • April 15 (Tuesday): Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu – Banks closed in West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh.
      
    • April 16 (Wednesday): Bohag Bihu – Assam.
      
    • April 18 (Friday): Good Friday – Tripura, Assam, Jammu, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar.
      
    • April 20 (Sunday): Easter Sunday – Nationwide Sunday holiday.
      
    • April 21 (Monday): Garia Puja – Tripura.
      
    • April 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – Banks closed across India.
      
    • April 27 (Sunday): Regular Sunday closure.
      
    • April 29 (Tuesday): Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti – Himachal Pradesh.
      
    • April 30 (Wednesday): Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya – Karnataka and other chosen states.
 

More From This Section

Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director

LIVE news: Iran 'not far' from nuclear bomb, says IAEA chief Rafael Grossi

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

Rights groups alarmed over Himachal forest official's letter on FRA

Heatwaves

Heatwave persists in Delhi, relief likely after April 19; AQI drops to 191

Student, Study, School, Class, Students, Exam, Board Exam

Delhi govt targets dummy schools, issues notices, starts de-recognition

arrest

Chhattisgarh police arrest 14 people over IPL betting through Mahadev apps

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Good Friday RBI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon