Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / BASF India Q2FY25 results: PAT falls 14% to Rs 128 cr on higher input costs

BASF India Q2FY25 results: PAT falls 14% to Rs 128 cr on higher input costs

Net profit fell to Rs 128 crore ($15.2 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from Rs 149 crore a year earlier

Q2 earnings, Q2
Its expenses surged 16 per cent to Rs 4,095 crore, owing to a 38 per cent rise in input costs.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 4:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chemicals maker BASF India posted a 14.2 per cent drop in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher input costs amid the Middle East crisis.

Net profit fell to Rs 128 crore ($15.2 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from Rs 149 crore a year earlier.

The Indian arm of Germany's BASF saw its revenue from operations rising 14.5 per cent to Rs 4,211 crore.

However, its expenses surged 16 per cent to Rs 4,095 crore, owing to a 38 per cent rise in input costs.

Key context

The materials segment of BASF India, which comprises of its performance materials & monomers businesses used in segments such as transportation, appliances and footwear, reported a 27 per cent rise in revenue.

The agriculture solution segment, which includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides among others, grew nearly 6 per cent.

More From This Section

Solex Energy net profit rises to Rs 13 cr in Apr-Sep on higher income

CESC Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows 3% to Rs 373 cr on higher income

Zydus Lifesciences Q2 result: Net profit rises 13.8% to Rs 911.2 crore

Q2 results today: Hyundai and Nykaa among over 500 firms to post earnings

KFC India operator Devyani's revenue jumps 49% on new store additions

Analysts have also flagged that chemical companies could face higher expenses due to an increase in container and freight costs amid the Middle East crisis.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BASF extends rally, gains 32% in 2 days; stock hits new record high post Q1

3 stocks freeze in 20% upper circuit on strong June quarter results

BASF India parent firm to sell flocculants biz to Solenis, stock down 3%

BASF India Q4 result: PAT up 15% at Rs 161 cr, total income at Rs 3,384 cr

Most G20 nations should advance climate action: Global South climate index

Topics :BASF India Q2 resultsChemical industry

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story