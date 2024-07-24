CG Power Q1 results: Net profit rises 21% to Rs 232.13 cr as sales increase

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent hike in its standalone profit after tax of Rs 232.13 crore for the April-June 2024 quarter.

The company, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, had registered a profit after tax of Rs 192.06 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2024 the standalone profit after tax stood at Rs 1,004.36 crore.

Total standalone income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 2,139.76 crore from Rs 1,791.91 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last year. For the financial year ending March 31, 2024 the standalone total income stood at Rs 7,760.80 crore.