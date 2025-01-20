Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IDBI Bank Q3 FY25 results: Net profit jumps 31% to Rs 1,908 cr, NII up 23%

IDBI Bank
Vasudha Mukherjee
Jan 20 2025
IDBI Bank Ltd on Monday reported a 31 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter (Q3) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25), reaching Rs 1,908 crore, up from Rs 1,458 crore reported during the same period last year.
 
The lender's Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 23.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,228.7 crore. Asset quality remained stable, with Gross NPA standing at 3.57 per cent, down from 3.68 per cent in the previous year, and Net NPA at 0.18 per cent, slightly down from 0.2 per cent in the last quarter.  ALSO READ: Zomato Q3 FY25 results: Net profit falls 57% to Rs 59 crore, revenue up 64%
 
Additionally, the bank's board approved the sale of its entire holding of 8.54 lakh shares in Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Ltd. (PIPDIC), representing a 21.14 per cent stake in the associate company.
Jan 20 2025

