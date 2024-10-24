Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JSW Energy Q2 FY25 results: Net profit flat at Rs 853 cr, revenue falls 1%

Net generation, JSW Energy said, increased 14 per cent from a year ago to 9.8 billion units, driven by wind capacity additions and higher generation at thermal and hydro plants

JSW energy
Image: X@JSWEnergy
Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 7:35 PM IST
Private power producer JSW Energy reported a flat net profit of Rs 853.25 crore (attributable to the owners of the company) in the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2 FY25). The company said the earnings were offset by lower spreads in merchant sales and a two-part tariff revision in the hydro segment.
 
For the quarter under review, JSW Energy’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 853.25 crore, marginally up from Rs 850.16 crore reported a year ago. The power producer’s revenue from operations also fell about 1 per cent to Rs 3,237.66 crore in the same period.
 
Sharing other business updates, the company said its green hydrogen plant will be commissioned in March, as equipment deliveries have started and civil works are in progress for the 3,800 tonnes per annum hydrogen supply agreement with JSW Steel.
 
Net generation, JSW Energy said, increased 14 per cent from a year ago to 9.8 billion units, driven by wind capacity additions and higher generation at thermal and hydro plants.
 
Ebitda was lower by five per cent year-on-year, the company said, at Rs 1,907 crore as the incremental contribution from renewable energy (RE) capacity additions, better hydrology at hydro plants, and higher long-term generation at thermal plants were offset by lower spreads in merchant sales and a two-part tariff revision at the hydro plant (due to a change in depreciation per CERC regulations).
 
JSW Energy’s consolidated net debt as of September 2024 stood at Rs 24,875 crore.
 
In its outlook, the company stated that, over the medium term, the power sector outlook is healthy, as rapid urbanisation, government-led capital expenditure (capex), and a strong investment cycle are expected to boost overall power demand. It added, however, that with baseload capacity increase (including round-the-clock (RTC) with storage) lagging demand growth, supply increase is expected to lag demand growth over the medium term, leading to tight demand-supply conditions.
 
Topics :JSW EnergyQ2 resultsrenewable energy

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

