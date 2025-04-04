Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down open for India after US tariffs sap sentiment
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to track declines in global markets as investors assess the impact of wide-ranging tariffs announced by Trump on April 2
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, April 4, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to be roiled by the sell-off in global markets in the previous session after US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on a majority of imports (with some exceptions) to the United States from most of its trading partners, on Wednesday, April 2.
US markets plummeted on Thursday, sending the S&P 500 back into correction territory for its biggest one-day loss since 2020. The broad market index dropped 4.84 per cent to settle at 5,396.52, the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,679.39 points, or 3.98 per cent, to end at 40,545.93, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 5.97 per cent to close at 16,550.61.
Further, futures tied to Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 77 points, or 0.2 per cent, on Thursday night, while S&P 500 futures lost 0.1 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures were marginally lower.
In Europe, the STOXX600 had lost 2.57 per cent, the UK's FTSE declined 1.55 per cent, and Germany's DAX shed 3.01 per cent.
In the Asia Pacific region, Japan's Nikkei was lower by 2.46 per cent, and the Topix was behind by 3.18 per cent. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.29 per cent, while the Kosdaq climbed 0.59 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was lower by 1.42 per cent. The Hong Kong and mainland China markets are closed today for the Qingming Festival.
In that backdrop, at 7:03 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,216.50, 110 points lower than Nifty futures' last close.
Meanwhile, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty opened lower following weak global cues but recovered immediately. "Sentiment remains strong as the Indian market showed resilience despite weak global equity trends led by Trump's tariffs. Short-term support is placed at 23,100, and as long as the Nifty stays above this level, the trend is likely to remain strong. On the higher end, it may move towards 23,430, and a decisive move above this level could trigger a stronger rally," he said.
In other news, bankers have requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to make secured overnight rupee rate (SORR) the overnight benchmark instead of weighted average call rate (WACR) in the monetary policy review meeting next week. READ MORE
In the primary markets today, the basis of allotment for Infonative Solutions IPO (BSE SME) and Spinaroo Commercial IPO (BSE SME) is likely to get finalised today.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Union Bk, Jubilant FoodWorks must have stocks for your portfolio. Check why
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Union Bank stock has been forming a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure and has been a relative outperformer within the PSU Banking space in last couple of weeks.
The overall PSU banking stocks have witnessed a positive momentum as the index has given a breakout from its consolidation. Hence, we expect the uptrend to continue in Union Bank in the short term. READ MORE
The recent selling pressure from ~23,870 highs has stabilised around 23,100-23,140, which aligns with the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 21,965 to 23,870.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Bull Call Spread' is your go-to strategy for Nifty50 today; here's why
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Suggested Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread
Markets opened on a weaker note worldwide, with Japan's Nikkei dropping 2.3 per cent, South Korea's Kospi declining by 1 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 losing 1.5 per cent. Meanwhile, markets in Hong Kong and China remain shut for the Qingming Festival.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Today: Stock market trading guide before the Opening Bell on April 4
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The global stock market turmoil, triggered on Thursday by US President Donald Trump's imposition of stringent reciprocal tariffs on over 180 nations, has now spilled into its second day as countries retaliate with their own tariffs against the US.
Markets opened on a weaker note worldwide, with Japan's Nikkei dropping 2.3 per cent, South Korea's Kospi declining by 1 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 losing 1.5 per cent. Meanwhile, markets in Hong Kong and China remain shut for the Qingming Festival.
In India, GIFT Nifty futures signal a steep 100-point gap-down start, suggesting a rough opening for the domestic stock market. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia Pacific region were lower on Friday.
Japan's Nikkei was lower by 2.4 per cent, and the Topix was behind by 3.4 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi declined 0.2 per cent, while the Kosdaq climbed 0.53 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was lower by 1.68 per cent.
The Hong Kong and mainland China markets are closed today for the Qingming Festival.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street tumbles after wide-ranging tariffs weigh on sentiment
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street stocks dropped on Thursday. The S&P 500 slipped back into correction territory after its biggest one-day loss since 2020. The broad market index dropped 4.84 per cent to settle at 5,396.52, its worst day since June 2020.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,679.39 points, or 3.98 per cent, to end at 40,545.93, which was its worst session since June 2020. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite declined 5.97 per cent to close at 16,550.61, registering its biggest decline since March 2020.
Further, futures tied to Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 77 points, or 0.2 per cent, on Thursday night, while S&P 500 futures lost 0.1 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures were marginally lower.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 7:42 AM IST