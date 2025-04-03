LIVE news: Air Force pilot dies after Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Jamnagar, another injured
BS Web Team New Delhi
An Air Force pilot died on Thursday from injuries sustained when a Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Gujarat, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said. Another pilot involved managed to eject safely and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for Thailand to attend the sixth BIMSTEC summit. PM Modi highlighted the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) as an important forum for promoting regional development in the Bay of Bengal region over the past decade. I look forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen our collaboration with the interests of our people in mind, PM Modi stated. PM Modi will depart for a two-day visit to Sri Lanka on April 4 after his visit to Thailand.
8:57 AM
PM Modi leaves for visits to Thailand, Sri Lanka
8:37 AM
Trump announces 26% tariff on India amid ongoing bilateral trade talks
US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced reciprocal tariffs on India in a setback to the country's expectation of getting relief from President Donald Trump's global trade policy. "They (India) are charging us 52% and we charge almost nothing for years and years and decades," Trump said at the White House. Trump said he was imposing 26 per cent tariffs on all imports from India.
First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 8:48 AM IST