KFin Technologies Q1 results: Profit after tax jumps 57% to Rs 68 cr

Financial services firm KFin Technologies on Friday reported 57 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 68.07 cr for June quarter 2024-25 driven by strong performance across business segments.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 43.38 cr for the same quarter a year ago, KFin Technologies said in a statement.

Revenue from operations rose 31 per cent to Rs 237.56 cr in June quarter 2024-25 from Rs 181.5 cr in the year-ago period.

"Throughout the quarter, we achieved significant milestones across our diverse business segments, marked by substantial new client wins, growth, and enhanced profitability.