Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Nestle India Q3 results: Profit rises over 6% to Rs 696 cr, revenue up 4%

Nestle India Q3 results: Profit rises over 6% to Rs 696 cr, revenue up 4%

For Nestle India, home to Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate brands, revenue increased nearly 4 per cent to Rs 4,780 crore

Nestle
Nestle India reported a quarterly profit below market expectations on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nestle India reported a quarterly profit below market expectations on Friday, as a slowdown in consumer spending in major cities and higher product prices dampened its sales.

Consumer goods makers are struggling to sustain profits due to inflation in palm oil, coffee and cocoa, while slow wage growth and higher prices of essentials like vegetables and pulses have forced city dwellers to tighten their belts.

"It was a quarter that was marked with food inflation, moderation in urban consumption, with gradual recovery in rural consumption," Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said in a statement.

The Indian entity of the Swiss food giant Nestle reported a profit of Rs 696 crore ($80.34 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with Rs 656 crore a year earlier.  ALSO READ: Prestige Estates Q3 results: Profit down 85% to Rs 17.7 cr on lower income

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 731 crore, according to data from LSEG.

For Nestle India, home to Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate brands, revenue increased nearly 4 per cent to Rs 4,780 crore, led largely by price hikes. In the comparable quarter last year, revenue jumped 8.1 per cent.

Also Read

Brokerages bullish on L&T post steady Q3, eye domestic capex, global growth

Praj Industries share price slips 6% after posting Q3 results; PAT down 42%

Suzlon Energy at 5% upper limit, zooms 16% in 3 days on Q3; analysts upbeat

Q3 results, Jan 31: Pfizer, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Nestle to post earnings today

Concor shares slip 6% after posting Q3 results; revenue slips marginally

Shares climbed 6.3 per cent after Nestle India declared a dividend of 14.25 rupees apiece.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prestige Estates Q3 results: Profit down 85% to Rs 17.7 cr on lower income

Bajaj Finserv Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 3% to Rs 2,231 crore

Voltas Q3FY25 results: Net profit at Rs 130.76 cr, revenue up 17.9%

Allied Blenders Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 57.46, revenue up 12.9%

Adani Ports Q3: Profit rises 14% amid moderation in cargo volume growth

Topics :Q3 resultsNestle Indianestlenestle products

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story