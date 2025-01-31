Nestle India Q3 results: Profit rises over 6% to Rs 696 cr, revenue up 4%

Nestle India reported a quarterly profit below market expectations on Friday, as a slowdown in consumer spending in major cities and higher product prices dampened its sales.

Consumer goods makers are struggling to sustain profits due to inflation in palm oil, coffee and cocoa, while slow wage growth and higher prices of essentials like vegetables and pulses have forced city dwellers to tighten their belts.

"It was a quarter that was marked with food inflation, moderation in urban consumption, with gradual recovery in rural consumption," Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said in a statement.

The Indian entity of the Swiss food giant Nestle reported a profit of Rs 696 crore ($80.34 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with Rs 656 crore a year earlier. ALSO READ: Prestige Estates Q3 results: Profit down 85% to Rs 17.7 cr on lower income

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 731 crore, according to data from LSEG.

For Nestle India, home to Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate brands, revenue increased nearly 4 per cent to Rs 4,780 crore, led largely by price hikes. In the comparable quarter last year, revenue jumped 8.1 per cent.

Shares climbed 6.3 per cent after Nestle India declared a dividend of 14.25 rupees apiece.