Bajaj Finserv Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 3% to Rs 2,231 crore

Bajaj Finserv, a listed holding entity for the Bajaj group’s finance and insurance businesses, has reported a 3.0 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its net profit at Rs 2,231 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25). It had posted a net profit of Rs 2,158 crore in Q3FY24.

Its consolidated total income rose by 10 per cent to Rs 32,042 crore in the reporting quarter (Q3FY25), from Rs 29,038 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, Bajaj Finserv said the company continues to grow its emerging businesses, which include Bajaj Finserv Health, Bajaj Finserv Direct, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management, and Bajaj Finserv Ventures. Losses from these businesses for Q3FY25 were Rs 95 crore, compared to Rs 105 crore in Q3FY24, which is within the plan.

Its stock closed 2.12 per cent lower at Rs 1,751.5 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Interest income rose to Rs 17,408 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 13,922 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The premium and other operating income from the insurance business grew to Rs 13,341 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 12,308 crore in Q3FY24. Fees and commission income rose marginally to Rs 1,374 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 1,364 crore in Q3FY24.

While its finance cost rose to Rs 6,276 crore from Rs 4,776 crore, claims paid stood at Rs 5,802 crore in Q3FY25, down from Rs 5,951 crore in Q3FY24. Fees and commission expenses stood at Rs 2,148 crore against Rs 1,783 crore in the year-ago period. Impairment expenses of financial instruments for lending rose to Rs 2,043 crore in Q3FY25, sharply up from Rs 1,248 crore in Q3FY24.