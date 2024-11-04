NSE Q2 results: Net profit jumps 57% to Rs 3,137 cr on capital market boom

Top bourse the National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported a 57 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,137 crore during the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25) amid a boom in the capital markets. Its total income rose 25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,023 crore.

Besides core trading income, the exchange also generates revenue from clearing services, data centre connectivity charges, listing services, index services, and data services.

On a consolidated basis, earnings per share (non-annualised) increased to Rs 12.68 in Q2FY25. The exchange shares trade around Rs 1,800–Rs 2,000 apiece in the unlisted market (post adjustment for the recent four-for-one bonus).

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the cash segment stood at Rs 1.29 trillion in Q2, up 66 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, ADTV for the equity futures segment stood at Rs 2.01 trillion, and for equity options (premium value) stood at Rs 65,648 crore.

The exchange’s growth could plateau going forward as trading volumes are expected to take a hit due to stricter trading rules for the derivatives segment that take effect from this month.

The exchange said it contributed Rs 30,130 crore to the government exchequer during the first half of financial year 2024-25. This includes securities and commodities transaction tax (STT/CTT) of Rs 24,755 crore, stamp duty of Rs 2,099 crore, Sebi fees of Rs 1,333 crore, income tax of Rs 1,119 crore, and GST of Rs 824 crore.