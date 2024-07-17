Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Start Ups / Boon raises $5 mn in funding from Spanish Roca Group Ventures, others

Boon raises $5 mn in funding from Spanish Roca Group Ventures, others

The funding was led by Spanish Roca Group Ventures, and Roca Group's Venturing Fund, among others

US dollar
Food and beverage firm Ninecamp Ventures has raised $2 million (about Rs 16 crore) in a funding round from angel and non-institutional investors. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 10:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Water technology startup Boon has raised $5 million, (around Rs 42 crore) in a mix of equity and debt funding round, the company said on Wednesday.

The funding was led by Spanish Roca Group Ventures, and Roca Group's Venturing Fund, among others.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is the first-ever investment from Roca in a startup in India, according to the statement.

Roca has earlier acquired Parryware in India in 2008.

Co-founded by IIT Kanpur alumnus Vibha Tripathi and PennState alumnus Advait Kumar in 2015, Boon helps purifiers to monitor the quality of every single drop of water with app-based quality adjustments.
 

Boon uses its patented technologies as predictive filter maintenance using AI.

More From This Section

On its 3rd anniversary, Zepto logs highest-ever order volume at 750k

Premium

Indian AI tackles non-Eng language data scarcity with 'transfer learning'

Premium

Cropin unveils Sage: AI-powered agri-intelligence for global agriculture

Edtech firm Byju's on sticky wicket as NCLT admits BCCI's insolvency plea

GoMechanic achieves operational profit in Q1FY25; FY24 revenue at Rs 210 cr

Ninecamp Ventures raises $2 mn

Food and beverage firm Ninecamp Ventures has raised $2 million (about Rs 16 crore) in a funding round from angel and non-institutional investors.

The funding round witnessed participation from a cohort of esteemed investors, including Mohit Gupta, Gaurav Gupta (Former Zomato co-founders), Vikram Chopra, Ruchit Agarwal, Mehul Agrawal, Gajendra Jangid (Founders, Cars 24), Vir Das (Comedian, Actor), and Divine (Musician), Atul Singh (Ex-Chairman, Coca-Cola Asia Pacific), Dharmil Sheth (Co-founder, PharmEasy), Utsav Somani (ex AngelList), Ritesh Kumar (Managing Director, DS Group), Aaditya Mittal (Founder, Punnya).


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tesla veteran Jay Vijayan's startup Tekion secures $200 million funding

Fintech firm Partior raises $60 mn Series B round led by Peak XV Partners

Funding into AI-focused startups more than doubles to $24 bn in Q2

Allcargo Gati raises Rs 169.28 cr by issuing equity shares via QIP

India Cements denies rumours of Rs 500 cr funding talks with BofA, Nomura

Topics :fundingsStartups

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story