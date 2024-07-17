Boon raises $5 mn in funding from Spanish Roca Group Ventures, others

Water technology startup Boon has raised $5 million, (around Rs 42 crore) in a mix of equity and debt funding round, the company said on Wednesday.

The funding was led by Spanish Roca Group Ventures, and Roca Group's Venturing Fund, among others.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is the first-ever investment from Roca in a startup in India, according to the statement.

Roca has earlier acquired Parryware in India in 2008.

Co-founded by IIT Kanpur alumnus Vibha Tripathi and PennState alumnus Advait Kumar in 2015, Boon helps purifiers to monitor the quality of every single drop of water with app-based quality adjustments.

