Mankind Pharma inks pact with Takeda to commercialise acidity drug in India

Delhi-based Mankind Pharma Limited has signed a non-exclusive patent licence agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals for commercialising acidity drug Vonoprazan in the Indian market.

The agreement allows Mankind Pharma to launch the novel drug for treating Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) under its trademark, the company said in a statement.

GERD is a chronic digestive disease where stomach acid or bile irritates the food pipe lining, causing acid reflux and heartburn more than twice a week.

Vonoprazan, marketed under brand names such as Voquezna, is a potassium-competitive acid blocker ((P-CAB) medication. It is used as fumarate to treat gastric ulcers, erosive oesophagitis, duodenal ulcers, peptic ulcers, gastro- oesophageal reflux, reflux oesophagitis, and helicobacter pylori eradication.