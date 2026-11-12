1Crowd Expands Healthcare Portfolio with Rymo Technologies

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12:1Crowd strengthens its focus on healthcare and medtech, backing an Indian health-tech company using robotics and AI to make physical rehabilitation more accessible

1Crowd, an Indian early-stage investment fund, announced today that Rymo Technologies, a healthcare technology company focused on transforming physical rehabilitation through robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), has joined its healthcare portfolio. Rymo develops technology-led rehabilitation solutions designed to help clinicians deliver more engaging, consistent and data-driven therapy for patients recovering from neurological and orthopaedic conditions.

Rymo addresses a significant gap in India's rehabilitation ecosystem, where access to physiotherapy is limited and the adoption of robotic rehabilitation technology is still low. While imported robotic rehabilitation systems can cost between ₹1-1.5 crore, Rymo offers 10 times more affordable solutions, making the technology more accessible to healthcare providers, especially the long tail of smaller but essential physiotherapy centres, small to mid-sized hospitals, and going as close to patients as is possible. Its focus on affordable, India-built medical technology aligns with 1Crowd's approach of backing businesses that address genuine market needs through scalable, technology-led solutions.

Rymo's product portfolio spans robotic rehabilitation systems, balance trainers, extended reality (XR) and virtual reality (VR)-based solutions, along with upcoming functional electrical stimulation (FES) devices. By combining robotics, AI and gamification, the company aims to support clinicians in providing more engaging rehabilitation programmes while enabling better tracking of patient progress. Its products are designed for use across hospitals, physiotherapy clinics and rehabilitation centres. Rymo's products cost just 10% to 20% of what foreign competitors charge. While large metro hospitals can typically afford imported systems, mid-sized hospitals often face tighter budgets, limited space and fewer trained therapists. Rymo's solutions are designed to address all three constraints.

Natasha Kothari, Co-Founder and Partner, 1Crowd, said: "At 1Crowd, we look to back businesses that use technology to address real gaps in access and delivery. Rymo stood out to us for its approach to making advanced rehabilitation technology more affordable and accessible to healthcare providers in India. We see considerable potential in the role that robotics and technology can play in rehabilitation and believe that Rymo's focus aligns well with the opportunity in this space. We are pleased to welcome Rymo to our healthcare portfolio and look forward to supporting the team as it continues to build the business."

Chirag Shah, Co-Founder and CEO, Rymo, said: "At Rymo, our vision is to make high-quality rehabilitation more effective, engaging and accessible through technology. By integrating robotics, AI and gamification into rehabilitation, we aim to support clinicians, improve the therapy experience for patients and make recovery more measurable. We are pleased to have 1Crowd join us on this journey and look forward to building on our work to expand access to technology-enabled rehabilitation."

Healthcare and medtech are an important part of 1Crowd's investment portfolio, accounting for close to 20% of its investment portfolio. The firm has backed around 10 companies across the broader health-tech ecosystem, including businesses in health technology, biotechnology, healthcare insurance and financing, and medical devices. Its investment in Rymo reflects its continued interest in early-stage, India-built healthcare businesses that combine technology and affordability.

Notes to the Editor

About 1Crowd

1Crowd is a sector-agnostic early-stage investment firm backing promising Indian startups. Since 2015, it has backed 58 startups across more than 120 investment rounds. Beyond capital, 1Crowd supports founders with organisational building, business development and sales, supply chain management, business strategy, financial planning and follow-on funding. Through curated investment opportunities and follow-on funding, 1Crowd takes a disciplined, long-term approach to investing, backing companies as they demonstrate growth and potential.

About Rymo Technologies

Rymo is a healthcare technology company transforming physical rehabilitation through robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and gamification. Its portfolio spans robotic rehabilitation systems, including Mobi-L and Mobi-L Pro; balance trainers, including Mend and Mend Pro; extended reality (XR) and virtual reality (VR)-based solutions, including Aura XR; functional electrical stimulation (FES) devices; and a robotic platform sold under the Axonym brand. These products help clinicians deliver more engaging, data-driven therapy for neurological and orthopaedic recovery and are used by hospitals, physiotherapy clinics and rehabilitation centres. Rymo is expanding its presence across India while building international partnerships, supported by ISO 13485 quality certification and ongoing clinical collaborations with academic and healthcare institutions.

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