NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 18: As the global EV race shifts from better vehicles to stronger ecosystems, Vietnam offers an intriguing case study. At the center is VinFast, backed by Vingroup, whose businesses span far beyond automobiles and increasingly shape everyday life across the country.

In November, a group of experts and journalists from India and Southeast Asia was invited to Vietnam to gain firsthand insights into how VinFast, founded just eight years ago, had risen to become the country's best-selling automotive brand and one of Southeast Asia's fastest-sgrowing electric vehicle manufacturers. But after several days in Nha Trang, another picture began to emerge. Visitors soon realized that the electric vehicles were only the most visible part of a much larger story unfolding across this Southeast Asian country.

Walking through the streets, an attentive observer will notice a cyan Green SM taxi pulling up outside a Vinhomes township. V-Green charging stations appear beneath apartment buildings and at shopping destinations. Students walk through the campus of VinUniversity, while VinBus electric buses carry commuters across the capital. Later, conversations shift from robotics and artificial intelligence to tourism, renewable energy and industrial manufacturing. Individually, they seem like unrelated businesses. But there are at least two things they have in common. First, almost all of their names begin with the letter "V." Second, they all belong to the same connected ecosystem built around the giant conglomerate Vingroup, one that has become increasingly woven into everyday life across Vietnam.

An ecosystem hiding in plain sight

In economics, there is a phenomenon called the "network effect," where every additional component strengthens the value of the overall system. It is a concept more commonly associated with technology platforms than industrial companies, yet it also helps explain how Vietnam's only homegrown EV manufacturer and an increasingly global car brand approaches the question of "how to drive EV adoption?".

Electric vehicles, after all, do not and cannot exist in isolation, just like so many products before them. Consumers may buy an electric car, but they also need places to charge it, reliable aftersales service, convenient financing and confidence that the technology will fit seamlessly into their daily lives, perhaps even more so than with traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

From this, we can assume that every improvement in one area of EV ownership reduces friction elsewhere. A denser charging network eases range anxiety. Better service infrastructure builds trust. Ride-hailing fleets introduce electric vehicles to people who may later become private buyers, while stronger manufacturing capabilities improve cost competitiveness over time.

That thinking is becoming increasingly common across the global EV industry. Some manufacturers are investing heavily in proprietary charging networks, while others are pursuing greater vertical integration by producing more components in-house. Meanwhile, traditional automakers are expanding partnerships with charging providers, software companies and financial institutions as they look beyond the vehicle itself.

The same thinking can be seen in Vietnam, where VinFast has been the country's best-selling automotive brand for 26 consecutive months. Rather than relying entirely on external partners to develop the surrounding environment, many of the supporting pieces have evolved within the broader Vingroup ecosystem or alongside companies founded by billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong.

For example, global charging company V-Green is developing a nationwide charging network of approximately 150,000 charging ports, with stations averaging around 3.5 kilometers apart in urban areas and roughly 65 kilometers along Vietnam's national highways and expressways, denser than the official U.S. federal guideline. Meanwhile, Green SM, which exclusively uses VinFast vehicles, has grown into one of the world's largest pure-electric ride-hailing operators, introducing millions of passengers to electric mobility before they ever consider purchasing an EV themselves. VinBus extends that experience into public transport.

Individually, each company solves a different problem. Collectively, they reinforce the same objective: making electric mobility more familiar and easier to adopt.

But looking beyond mobility, the scale of Vingroup becomes even more apparent. Over the past three decades, the group has expanded from hospitality into property development (Vinhomes), healthcare (Vinmec), education (VinUniversity and Vinschool), manufacturing (VinFast), technology (VinRobotics and VinDynamics), infrastructure (VinSpeed) and renewable energy (VinEnergo).

A Vinhomes township is not simply a residential development, just as a Vinpearl resort is not just a resort. They increasingly serve as places where EV charging is readily available, where Green SM taxis are a common sight and where VinFast vehicles naturally fit into daily life. VinUniversity is not only training the country's next generation of engineers and researchers but also investing in research that supports Vietnam's technological ambitions. Vinmec contributes to healthcare. More recently, new ventures in robotics, AI, industrial manufacturing, renewable energy and high-speed rail reflect ambitions that extend well beyond consumer services.

That interconnected approach has also supported VinFast's rise. The automaker delivered nearly 197,000 electric vehicles globally in 2025, more than doubling deliveries from the previous year while expanding production capacity and overseas operations. Although product quality, pricing and manufacturing scale all contributed to that growth, the surrounding ecosystem has helped remove many of the barriers that often slow EV adoption elsewhere.

Lessons beyond Vietnam

What does all of that have to do with India? For one, emerging markets such as India are entering a critical stage of the EV transition. Four-wheeler EV sales in India grew by 75% in 2025, while new models, government support and charging investments continue to reshape the market. If India wants to achieve its goal of decarbonizing road transport, the automotive industry may need to embrace a similarly integrated ecosystem approach.

Perhaps that is the biggest takeaway from Vietnam. The network effect does not happen overnight, but once it gathers momentum, it can create a force that drives far-reaching change, making the whole ecosystem stronger than the sum of its individual parts.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at vinfastauto.in.

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