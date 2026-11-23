PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: GEMS Education today announced that the school of Swami Vishudhanand Foundation, Varanasi, has been selected to become a GEMS Education school, following a comprehensive school evaluation and audit process over the last 6 months.

The selection recognises what the school already stands for: committed leadership, dedicated teachers, supportive parents and children who are eager to learn. That commitment was seen first-hand when GEMS Director Dr. Ashok Pandey presided over the school's recent Annual Day. The selection is also a statement of belief in what the school can become.

Governance, not a franchise

As a GEMS Education school, the school will come under the governance of GEMS Education as part of the GEMS Millennium Schools brand family. This is not a franchise arrangement, nor one where the GEMS brand is only extended to the school. GEMS Education will be actively involved in the day-to-day governance of the school.

GEMS Education will invest in the school to:

- elevate teaching and learning in line with GEMS global standards

- transform classrooms and learning spaces

- build the capability of the school team

- upgrade infrastructure to meet the requirements of the future of education

- open up multiple curriculum pathways for learners

- nurture the overall development of every child.

It remains uncompromising on the quality of education and on the safety and well-being of its students and teachers likewise.

A Global family

With this move, the school's learners join the GEMS Education network, home to more than 2 lakh students globally across 176+ nationalities and present in 10 states in India. They gain access to ideas, opportunities and friendships that reach far beyond Varanasi, while the school brings the spirit and heritage of one of India's oldest and most remarkable cities to the network.

"Today marks the beginning of our new journey in Varanasi. Our aim is simple: that every learner at our institution receives an education that prepares them not just for examinations, but for life and for the world. Teachers are at the heart of every great school, and we look forward to supporting the school's teachers as they grow, lead and inspire. My heartfelt congratulations to the management, the school leadership, the teachers, the parents and, above all, the students. We look forward to writing the next great chapter of this institution together." - Francis Joseph, Group Chief Executive Officer (India), GEMS Education

For more details, please visit www.gemseducation.com and www.gemseducationindia.com.

Email: francis.joseph@gemsedu.in

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