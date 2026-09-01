A Quarter-Century of Trade. One Unbroken Connection

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: The All India Liquid Bulk Importers & Exporters Association (AILBIEA), the apex national body for India's liquid bulk trade, will celebrate its Silver Jubilee on Friday, 11 September 2026 at Hotel Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai -- a Knowledge Conference from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., followed by the Silver Jubilee Evening at the Regal Ballroom from 6:21 p.m. onwards, featuring special tributes to Shri Nadir B. Godrej and Shri M. P. Tapariah, and the AILBIEA Silver Jubilee Stellar Awards.

Founded in 2000, AILBIEA is the unified voice of India's liquid bulk ecosystem -- chemicals, petrochemicals, solvents, edible oils, petroleum products and LPG -- with leading member organisations, anchored by founding members and key partners Godrej Industries Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd and VVF India Ltd. For twenty-five years, it has served as a trusted bridge between industry and Government, engaging the Ministry of Finance, CBIC, the Ministries of Commerce & Industry and of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Port Authorities and Customs Commissionerates nationwide.

The Knowledge Conference -- India in Full Flow: The Decade of Demand

Themed "India in Full Flow -- The Decade of Demand", the Knowledge Conference (10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.) brings together industry leaders, top CEOs and CFOs, senior Ports, Revenue and Customs officials, and key policymakers across focused masterclasses and a flagship supplier-centric panel:

- Global Trade Facilitation & the AEO Advantage -- Dr. Joshua Ebenezer, Founder & Principal Consultant, NuCov Facili-Trade.

- Customs Integrated Systems 2.0 -- senior CBIC leadership on India's next-generation customs technology backbone.

- Safeguarding the Enterprise in the GSTAT Era -- Shri S. K. Rahman, IRS, Technical Member (Centre), GST Appellate Tribunal, on customs and GST dispute preparedness.

- Geopolitics & Maritime Risk -- Capt. Pankaj Kapoor, Managing Partner, Quadraant Legal, on the Middle East crisis and India's sea-borne trade.

- Flagship Supplier Panel -- global suppliers of edible oils, chemicals and petrochemicals, featuring Reece H. Cannady, U.S. Grains & BioProducts Council (USA), and Indrajit Vishwanath, Abacus Chemie (UAE); further Panelists to be announced.

The conference culminates in an inspiring leadership session by Capt. Raghu Raman, whose talks have been viewed over 100 million times. His four decades career, spans the hierarchy-driven culture of the Armed Forces, incentive-led organisations such as Mahindra, Reliance, Adani and the process-oriented world of bureaucracy. He was handpicked by the Government of India as the founding CEO of the National Intelligence Grid, created after the 26/11 attacks, at the rank of Secretary to GOI.

The Silver Jubilee Evening (6:21 p.m. onwards, The Regal Ballroom) features a twin tribute to Shri Nadir B. Godrej, Chairman Emeritus, Godrej Industries Ltd., an icon of Indian industry, and Shri M. P. Tapariah, Managing Director, Supreme Petrochem Ltd., a stalwart of India's petrochemicals story -- followed by the AILBIEA Silver Jubilee Stellar Awards.

The occasion will also mark the official India launch of AGS 360 -- India's first integrated Digital Maritime Information & Intelligence Application, bringing key port information, vessel tracking, port call estimates and maritime intelligence onto one platform. Atlantic Global Shipping (AGS) is the Digital Partner for the Silver Jubilee celebrations. Media Partners: Daily Shipping Times, EXIM India, and friends from the Logistics & Media Ecosystem.

Guests of Honour & Distinguished Dignitaries

AILBIEA is proud to welcome Shri R. Venkataramani, Attorney General for India as our Most Valued Guest of Honour. Confirmation is awaited from Hon'ble Union Ministers and further senior dignitaries. Also gracing the celebrations, the leadership of India's customs and port administration:

- Shri Yogendra Garg, IRS, Special Secretary (GoI) & Member (Customs), CBIC*

- Dr. M. Angamuthu, IAS, Chairman, Mumbai Port Authority

- Shri Gaurav Dayal, IAS, Chairman, Nhava Sheva (Jawaharlal Nehru) Port Authority

- Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRTS, Chairman, Deendayal Port

- Shri Anupam Prakash, IRS, Joint Secretary (Customs), CBIC

- Shri Mayank Kumar, Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai Zone I

- Shri Vimal Kumar Srivastava, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai Zone II

They will be joined by senior officials from the Mumbai, Nhava Sheva and Kandla port and customs ecosystem, industry leadership and international trade partners. (* - tentatively confirmed, awaiting final confirmation)

Advocacy That Delivers

The Silver Jubilee caps a defining year: AILBIEA led a joint inter-ministerial engagement on port congestion before the Hon'ble Union Ministers of Commerce & Industry and of Ports, Shipping & Waterways; deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce; was privileged to participate and speak at the National Symposium on Customs Reforms; and remains an active voice in the Customs Consultative Group.

Shri Jayant Lapsia, President, AILBIEA, said: "For twenty-five years, AILBIEA has stood on a simple conviction -- when industry and Government speak with trust, trade moves faster and the nation gains. This Jubilee belongs to everyone who built that trust with us. We gather to celebrate the past and chart the next twenty-five years -- together."

Register for the Knowledge Conference

Registration Link: https://forms.gle/u6vB6JTbCVE5VcJc9

Scan to register your interest in the Knowledge Conference.

The AILBIEA Secretariat will revert with participation details. Or register at forms.gle/u6vB6JTbCVE5VcJc9. The Silver Jubilee Evening is strictly by invitation only.

RSVP & Media Contact

AILBIEA Secretariat | ailbiea@gmail.com | +91 22-6155 9910 / 6155 9999 | www.ailbiea.com

1011, Mighty (Universal Majestic), 10th Floor, Near RBK International Academy, Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road, Chembur (W), Mumbai - 400 088, India

One Industry. One Voice. Twenty-Five Years of Excellence.

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