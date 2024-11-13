Aayush Wellness half yearly revenue increases by 3006% Y-O-Y at Rs. 2538 lakhs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 13: Aayush Wellness Limited, India's smart nutrition company, reported its best ever financial performance in the second quarter of FY 25. The Company reported its best ever financial performance for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024.

The Key highlights of the financial performance is as under:

Revenue-

The total revenue for the June-September quarter stood at Rs. 1427.83 lakhs vs Rs. 64.38 lakhs in the corresponding quarter last year, an increase of 2118%.

The Total revenue for April- September period (half yearly) stood at Rs. 2538.40 lakhs vs Rs. 81.73 lakhs in the corresponding 6 months last year, an increase of 3006%

Net Profit-

The net profit for June-September Quarter stood at Rs. 92.28 lakhs vs Rs. 28.38 lakhs in the corresponding quarter last year, an increase of 225%.

The net profit for April-September period (half yearly) stood at Rs. 117.78 lakhs vs Rs. 37.37 lakhs in the corresponding 6 months last year, an increase of 215.17%.

Commenting on the results Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited said:

"We are thrilled to share the results for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2024. Aayush Wellness Limited has set a new benchmark, achieving our highest-ever quarterly and half-yearly revenue--a remarkable follow-up to our strong performance in June 2024, where we posted a 6,300% year-on-year revenue growth and a 183.56% increase in net profit.

The rising demand for our products, along with new launches, continues to fuel this momentum. Looking forward, we are optimistic and committed to expanding our business, creating sustained value for our stakeholders in the quarters ahead."

The company's strong financial performance is driven by the success of its herbal pan masala and nutraceutical products, including sleep gummies and beauty vitamins gummies.

The growing demand for herbal pan masala, especially in regions with high consumption, has contributed significantly to revenue growth. The sleep gummies, part of the company's nutraceutical offerings, address the needs of over 42 crore Indians struggling with sleep-related issues. Similarly, the Beauty Vitamins Gummies tap into the $28.9 billion beauty and personal care market, further expanding the company's reach in the nutraceutical sector. Together, these products have diversified revenue streams and supported overall growth.

This aligns with the company's mission to offer health-conscious alternatives. As consumer interest in wellness products rises, Aayush Wellness is well-positioned to meet this demand, further strengthening its presence in India's expanding nutraceutical and wellness market.

Key developments in the Company in the present financial year:

Introduced ESOP "Aayush Wellness Limited- Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 providing for 30,00,00 stock options to be granted to eligible employees. The move was to attract and retain talent in the company.

Launch of Herbal Paan Masala to enter into the Rs. 44,000 Cr. Gutka & Pan Masala Market. Vision to Revolutionize the chewing habits of India's 27.49 Crore Gutka & Pan Masala consumers.

Launch of www.aayushwellness.com to ensure company's products are made accessible to every corner of the country.

Entry in to US $ 23.8 billion Nutraceuticals market through launch of sleep gummies. Vision to improve the sleep quality of 42 crores Indians who are struggling with sleep related issues.

Entry into the US $ 28.9 billion Beauty and Personal Care Market through launch of Beauty Gummies.

Introduction of Rs. 10/- Sachet of herbal Pan Masala on public demand. This sachet will mainly benefit the financially weaker sections of society and will increase the market penetration and fuel the company's growth.

On October 29, 2024, the Board announced a 1:2 bonus issue of 1,62,25,000 equity shares, rewarding current shareholders.

Announced fund raising through rights issue up to Rs. 49.9 crore, offering shareholders the chance to participate in the company's fund-raising program.

About Aayush Wellness Limited:

(ISO 9000 and 22000 certified company)

Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE scrip code: 539528], established in 1989 is a pioneering name in health and wellness solutions, dedicated to offering products that merge wellbeing with innovation. We are India's smart nutrition company committed to offer quality and Services to enhance the consumer well-being. Aayush Wellness continues to lead the industry in promoting healthier lifestyle choices through its diverse range of wellness products and services. For more information, please visit www.aayushwellness.com or Call: 8655611700 for business inquiries.

